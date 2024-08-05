RS Adds New Industrial Lubrication and Power Quality Solutions Suppliers

RS added two new suppliers to its line card of more than 700 trusted industrial suppliers: Lincoln Industrial, an SKF brand, and MTE Corporation.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, added two new suppliers to its expansive line card: Lincoln Industrial, an SKF brand, and MTE Corporation.

Lincoln Industrial, an SKF brand, is a leading global supplier of industrial lubrication equipment, handheld lubrication tools, and accessories backed by a combination of more than 300 years of research and development experience dedicated to reducing friction. Lincoln brand lubrication solutions include electric, manual, and air-operated grease guns, oil and grease pumps, transfer pumps, lube dispensers, control valves, suction guns, meters, hoses, hose reels, couplers, fittings, adapters, needle nozzles, and air-line products, such as air couplers and nipples, blow guns, tire inflators, siphon sprayers, line regulators, and gauges. These products help industrial customers maximize system performance, productivity, and reliability, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend machine and equipment lifetimes and are widely used in applications ranging from processing plants and pulp and paper mills to food and beverage and automotive manufacturing facilities — where over 40% of rotating equipment maintenance costs are related to improper lubrication.

MTE Corporation is a leading global supplier of simple, robust power quality solutions. Formed in 1982 by combining three well-established and -respected companies that specialized in different magnetics and transformer designs (Milwaukee Transformer Co., Transformer Design Inc., and Milwaukee Electronics Corp.) and expanded in 2016 with the addition of TEAL Electronics, which specialized in high-efficiency transformers and durable power conditioning and distribution units for demanding applications, MTE Corporation offers a wide variety of high-performance power quality solutions engineered by a team with well over 100 years of collective experience and expertise and access to state-of-the-art design platforms and best-in-class simulation and modeling tools. Solutions include dv/dt motor protection filters, sine wave filters, harmonic filters, reactors, link chokes, and surge protective devices optimized for both line-side input and load-side output applications on variable frequency drives (VFDs) and power conversion equipment deployed in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVAC, food and beverage manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, datacenter cooling, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, and aerospace and defense industries.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about and expert insights into industrial power and lubrication, please visit the links embedded here to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers. We help 1.1 million customers across the world satisfy their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and associated electronic products sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

Through our great people and increased use of technology, we provide industrial MRO solutions that seamlessly combine services, products, and digital — essential for the successful running of our customers' businesses. Operating sustainably through efficient, physical processes and digital infrastructure, the way we support our customers forms part of our ongoing purpose to make amazing happen for a better world.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

