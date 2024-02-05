RS Adds Three New Industrial Suppliers

News provided by

RS

05 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

The three new suppliers — Brennan, Fairview Microwave, and MENNEKES — provide RS customers with access to even more electrical, electronic, and mechanical products proven to deliver outstanding performance and value in virtually every segment of the industrial market. 

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, recently added three new suppliers to its line card. The three new suppliers — Brennan, Fairview Microwave, and MENNEKES — provide RS customers with an even broader selection of electrical, electronic, and mechanical solutions engineered to deliver outstanding performance and value in applications extending throughout every segment of the industrial market.

Continue Reading

Brennan offers more than 120,000 of the world's highest-quality critical flow components, including hydraulic, pneumatic, and instrumentation fittings, adapters, and accessories backed by more than 70 years of experience and supplemented by outstanding customer service and trusted distribution partners like RS. All Brennan fittings are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015-, AS9110D-, and NADCAP-certified facilities and meet or exceed Joint Industry Council (JIC) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) specifications. Brennan fittings also offer full product traceability and competitive pricing and exhibit exceptional durability in corrosive and abusive environments. Target markets include the industrial manufacturing, construction, mining, chemical processing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and defense industries.

Fairview Microwave has been a leading global supplier of RF and microwave components internationally renowned for delivering unsurpassed quality since 1992. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes the industry's largest selection of RF adapters as well as connectors, amplifiers, attenuators, coaxial cables, waveguides, terminations, electromechanical switches, and power dividers optimized for use in a wide range of industrial automation, energy, telecommunications, transportation, medical, building and building automation, military and defense, and government applications. All Fairview Microwave components are manufactured in its ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities and backed by expert technical service, engineering support, and a network of authorized distributors like RS.

MENNEKES is a world-leading manufacturer of pin-and-sleeve wiring devices, including receptacles, plugs, connectors, and inlets; switch products, including switched and interlocked receptacles and motor disconnect switches and enclosures; and standard, customizable, and suspended power distribution devices. Backed by more than 80 years of technical expertise and superior customer service, MENNEKES products have earned a reputation for innovation and robust, reliable performance in the industrial manufacturing, welding and fabrication, food processing, data center, and clean energy industries. All MENNEKES products are manufactured to relevant national and international standards in DIN EN ISO 9001 facilities and subjected to stringent testing to ensure peak performance in harsh environments.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about RS solutions for machine building, energy and utilities, food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, pneumatic, power transmission, and networking applications, please visit the links embedded here.

About RS in the Americas
In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group
RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Image Downloads:
RS February New Suppliers PR (Square).jpg
RS February New Suppliers PR (Horizontal).jpg 

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:
Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada
[email protected]  

SOURCE RS

Also from this source

RS Helps Energy and Utility Companies Amp Up Asset Management Efforts

RS Helps Energy and Utility Companies Amp Up Asset Management Efforts

RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers an extensive...
RS PRO Electrical and Electronic Products Deliver an Optimal Combination of Quality, Choice, and Value

RS PRO Electrical and Electronic Products Deliver an Optimal Combination of Quality, Choice, and Value

RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers an extensive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.