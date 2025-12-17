RS and MEAN WELL modernize industrial power supplies

RS offers MEAN WELL's new single-phase XDR-E and three-phase XTR series DIN rail power supplies, which significantly outperform the proven legacy products they're based on, delivering exceptional functionality, efficiency, value, and utility in compact, globally compliant cases.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers MEAN WELL's new XDR-E and XTR series compact, intelligent, and high-efficiency AC/DC DIN rail power supplies.

Based on popular MEAN WELL power supplies backed by more than 100 million installations and 10 years of field-proven performance, the new single-phase XDR-E and three-phase XTR series power supplies feature several upgrades designed to deliver the high-reliability performance MEAN WELL is known for while satisfying evolving demands in applications ranging from industrial automation, energy and power management, and transportation signaling to building automation, security and access control, telecommunications, and networking.

MEAN WELL's new XDR-E & XTR series compact, high-efficiency DIN rail power supplies deliver high-reliability performance Post this

Key upgrades include:

Slimmer form factors , which improve control panel design flexibility and space efficiency

, which improve control panel design flexibility and space efficiency Higher efficiency performance , which reduces energy consumption and heat production

, which reduces energy consumption and heat production Lower inrush current, which mitigates electrical disturbances, like nuisance tripping and voltage dips, as well as mechanical and component stress

which mitigates electrical disturbances, like nuisance tripping and voltage dips, as well as mechanical and component stress More output options and safety certifications , including several harsh and hazardous environment certifications, which satisfies a broader range of application and industry requirements

, including several harsh and hazardous environment certifications, which satisfies a broader range of application and industry requirements A wider range of rated operating temperatures , which further extends application suitability and better serves customers with challenging operating environments

, which further extends application suitability and better serves customers with challenging operating environments Extended warranties , which underscore their durability and reliability

, which underscore their durability and reliability More competitive pricing, which boosts accessibility and supports legacy replacement

The XDR-E and XTR series power supplies also both offer comprehensive overload, short circuit, overvoltage, and over-temperature protection and comply with UL, CB, CE, UKCA, TUV, EAC, BIS, BSMI, CCC, KC, and RCM international electrical certifications for industrial use. Other shared certifications include 61558-1 for power supply safety, IEC 62368-1 for information technology (IT) and audio-visual (AV) equipment, and 61010-1 for harsh industrial, laboratory, and test and measurement environments.

The new XDR-E series ultra-slim, cost-effective single-phase DIN rail power supplies are designed to replace legacy SDR, NDR, and EDR series power supplies in new projects and deliver a superior combination of performance and value. XDR-E series power supplies are 23–45% smaller than previous models, measuring just 30–96mm wide, and offer a more comprehensive range of output voltage options, adding a new 36V rating and addressing the market gap for 12V 240W/480W models. They also exhibit higher efficiency (up to 96%), lower inrush current (<30–35A vs. <40–80A), a wider range of operating temperatures (-40°C to +70°C, with derating required above +50°C), and compliance with more international standards across various industries.

XDR-E series power supplies are rated for 85–264VAC inputs, four adjustable output voltages: 12–15V, 24–29V, 36–42V, and 48–55V, 75–960W (save for 12V models, which top out at 480W), and <1–3.6W no-load power consumption, depending on the model. They have a built-in parallel operation function that enables current sharing between 480W and 960W models for flexible power expansion up to 3,840W, are fully equipped with built-in DC OK relay contacts for basic system monitoring, are compliant with OVC III standards, which can eliminate AC transformer requirements in some applications, and are capable of operating at altitudes up to 5,000m. XDR-E series power supplies are also equipped with screw terminals, designed to be installed on TS-35/7.5 and TS-35/15 DIN rails, and backed by a three-year warranty. Ideal applications for the series include SCARA industrial robots.

The new XTR Series ultra-slim, high-performance and high-value three-phase DIN rail power supplies are designed to replace legacy TDR series power supplies in new projects and outperform them in every aspect. XTR series power supplies are 16–28% smaller than TDR models, measuring just 48–96mm wide, and offer a more comprehensive range of output voltage options — adding new 12V and 36V ratings and rare 12V 240W/480W models — as well as a wider range of input voltages (320–600VAC). They also exhibit higher efficiency (92– 96%), considerably lower inrush current (<10A vs. <50–60A), a wider range of operating temperatures (-40°C to +85°C, with derating required above +60°C), and compliance with more international standards across various industries, including DNV for marine environments, C1D2 for potentially hazardous locations, and SEMI47 for semiconductor production facilities. Another key improvement is the XTR series' rare five-year vs. three-year warranty, which is enabled by careful component selection and precision engineering.

XTR series power supplies are rated for 320–600VAC inputs with dual-phase operation, four adjustable output voltages: 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V (+2–7V, depending on the voltage), 240–960W with 150~200% peak power capability, and <2.5–3.1W no-load power consumption, depending on the model. The series features integrated DC OK relay contacts for advanced diagnostics, a moisture-resistant conformal coating on its PCBs for improved durability in harsh or humid conditions, and the choice of screw, push-in, or lever-actuated terminations. Additionally, the 480W and 960W models have a built-in parallel operation function that enables current sharing for flexible power expansion up to 3,840W and integrated OR-ing FETs for enhanced system redundancy and reliability in parallel applications. XTR series power supplies are also compliant with OVC III standards, capable of operating at altitudes up to 5,000m, and designed to be installed on TS-35/7.5 and TS-35/15 DIN rails. Ideal applications for the series include EV charging stations.

For more information about these and other MEAN WELL power supply products available at RS — including AC/DC, DC/DC, and uninterruptible power supplies, DC/AC inverters, and batteries — as well as MEAN WELL itself, please visit the links embedded here and check out MEAN WELL's contributions to the RS Expert Advice series.

For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining MEAN WELL's new XDR-E and XTR series compact, intelligent, and high-efficiency AC/DC DIN rail power supplies in industrial automation, energy and power management, transportation signaling, building automation, security and access control, telecommunications, and networking applications, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

