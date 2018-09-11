R&S CMWflexx Addresses the Broad Chipset and Device Testing Needs for LTE-A/Pro and 5G

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the platform of choice for testing mobile devices supporting 3GPP releases 8 through 15, the R&S CMWflexx provides the most flexible mobile device test solution in terms of technologies and test applications supported leading to the lowest total cost of ownership. Leveraging R&S CMW500s, the R&S CMWflexx helps design and validation engineers meet the diverse needs placed on today's mobile devices as the market readies itself for 5G. Supporting carrier aggregation (8CC), higher orders of MIMO (4x4, 8x4), complex modulation (256QAM), unlicensed spectrum (LAA), and more, the R&S CMWflexx is the tool of choice when it comes to flexibility in addressing today's quickly evolving mobile applications and wireless standards.

R&S CMWflexx test platform

The R&S CMWflexx solution typically consists of two, three or four R&S CMW500 and a R&S CMW controller unit (R&S CMWC) to enable MIMO/carrier aggregation configurations with up to 32 individual streams, far beyond what is being commercially deployed today. And by leveraging the R&S CMW500, the upgrade path to a R&S CMWflexx is very easy and affordable given the huge number of R&S CMW500 radio communication testers in use today.

Anton Messmer, Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, said: "The highly flexible and configurable R&S CMWflexx solution can support virtually any commercial wireless technology and nearly all test applications. Not only does the R&S CMWflexx allow customers to take advantage of hardware they may already own, but it also helps future-proof their investment with a clear strategy in place to support 3GPP release 15 LTE features and an upgrade path to 5G NR NSA."

Rohde & Schwarz will feature the R&S CMWflexx at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 in Los Angeles from September 12 to 14, 2018, hall South, stand S.2814.

Press contacts:



Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry, Phone: +49 89 4129 0, E-mail: 201444@email4pr.com



North America: Keith Cobler, Phone: +1 214 663 6394, E-mail: 201444@email4pr.com



Asia Pacific: Wen Shi Tong, Phone: +65 6 307-0029, E-mail: 201444@email4pr.com

Contacts for readers:



Customer Support Europe, Africa, Middle East: +49 89 4129 12345



customersupport@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support North America: +1 888 TEST RSA (+1 888 837 87 72)



customer.support@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support Latin America: +1 410 910 79 88



customersupport.la@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support Asia Pacific: +65 65 13 04 88



customersupport.asia@rohde-schwarz.com

Customer Support China: +86 800 810 8228 or +86 400 650 5896



customersupport.china@rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz



The Rohde & Schwarz electronics group offers innovative solutions in all fields of wireless communications as well as in IT security. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network with subsidiaries and representatives in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2016, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,000 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.92 billion in the 2015/2016 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has strong regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

R&S ® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

SOURCE Rohde & Schwarz