R&S CMX500 Selected by Leading Quality Assurance Company for 5G NR Conformance and Network Operator Testing

MUNICH and COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for 5G NR signaling test in sub 6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands, the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester seamlessly integrates into Intertek's existing Rohde & Schwarz test systems.

Mike Thorpe, Product Manager from Rohde & Schwarz, says, "As the industry leader in 3GPP conformance and network operator test solutions for LTE, WCDMA and GSM, Rohde & Schwarz is ideally positioned to meet the industry's testing needs of 5G NR today and well into the next decade. The key to this is the R&S CMX500, which is a brand new platform that has been designed specifically to meet the testing needs of 5G with its modular, state-of-the-art hardware and modernized software to maintain flexibility and improve test efficiency. We are proud to offer Intertek a test solution that can work together seamlessly with the world's most widely used radio communications tester, the R&S CMW500, to cover all 5G wireless device test applications."

Network operators are driving LTE-A Pro features to boost 5G NR data rates in non‑standalone (NSA) mode and to ensure that LTE provides '4.9G' performance if 5G service is unavailable. Existing test solutions built upon the R&S CMW500 by Rohde & Schwarz can be cost-effectively extended to support 5G NR FR1 standalone (SA) and NSA, TDD and FDD modes, with the simple addition of an R&S CMX500. Leveraging the feature-rich R&S CMW500 is critical because 5G devices must also pass LTE, WLAN and Bluetooth® low energy (LE) tests. LTE Release 14 and 15, 1024QAM, WLAN 802.11ax signaling, BLE 4.2 and 5.0 signaling, and more are features recently added to the R&S CMW500 software.

Intertek is the leading quality solutions provider to industries worldwide. From auditing and inspection, to testing, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification, Intertek adds value to customers' products, processes and assets. With a network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 36,000 people in more than 100 countries, Intertek supports companies' success in a global marketplace. Intertek helps its customers to meet end users' expectations for safety, sustainability, performance, integrity and desirability in virtually any market worldwide. Visit www.intertek.com.

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

