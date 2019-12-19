RS Components Harnesses Confirmit Text Analytics to Drive Action

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has announced that RS Components (RS), a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has expanded its highly successful and strategic Voice of the Customer (VoC) program, underpinned by Confirmit Horizons, with the addition of the Confirmit Genius text analytics solution. The enhanced approach spans the full buying journey to build a clear – and actionable – picture of the customer experience that will empower employees to drive action.

The program, which has run since 2014, has enabled RS to put customer experience at the heart of its operations, with CX metrics forming one of the top five corporate strategic KPIs.

Greg Christopher, Performance Insight Manager at RS, explained: "After the success we'd already had with our program, the logical next step was to harness text analytics to get a deeper understanding of the customer journey. Most importantly, it would enable us to find clarity amongst the noise created by so much data and provide a curated view for our users who are not data analysts. Being able to get users the insight that is relevant to them was the ultimate objective."

Following the deployment of Confirmit Genius, RS has quickly been able to achieve an 85% accuracy for sentiment and categorization, mapping these against the customer journey.

RS already has 850 companywide users, over 300 of whom are actively making use of text analytics every month. "Introducing text analytics puts the power to make a difference in the hands of every employee," Christopher continued. "There is no doubt that enabling all of our employees to use text analytics to understand what customers say in their verbatims contributes to our ability to make decisions to improve the customer experience."

Dozens of improvement initiatives have been informed by utilizing text analytics to gain insight and demonstrate improvements made. Most recently, the success has led to the application of text analytics to the RS Live Chat transcripts. Live Chat data is imported into the Confirmit Horizons platform so that employees can review customer verbatims, trends, sentiment or word clouds.

"We had captured over 200,000 comments in our Live Chat channel but unlocking the insight contained within these verbatims was difficult," Christopher said. "By adding text analytics on Live Chat, we have been able to make very quick changes which are a huge benefit to those responsible for each stage of the customer journey and to the business as a whole. It's really helping to aid decision making and drive change."

Looking ahead, RS will continue to use Confirmit Action Management to further formalize the process of monitoring action taken. Tim Hannington, Chief Revenue Officer at Confirmit, explains: "What's great about working with the team at RS is that they are always looking for new ways to improve their program and drive great value. By adding text analytics, and moving towards more action-based approaches, they will be better able to understand how to turn every experience into a great experience."

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we ship more than 50,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2019 reported revenue of £1.88 billion. Electrocomponents has seven operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA and Monition.

For more information, please visit the website at https://uk.rs-online.com/web/.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

