RS Expands Its Selection of Smart Manufacturing Solutions With Five New Suppliers

Solutions from the newly added and internationally recognized industrial brands support RS customers by empowering robust data transmission, reliable connectivity, electrical safety, future-proof production, and intuitive operator communication.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, has expanded its selection of smart manufacturing solutions with the addition of five new suppliers: HMS Industrial Networks, Lutronic, OptiFuse, Bosch Rexroth Automation Technology, and Beijer Electronics.

HMS Industrial Networks creates industrial information and communication technologies (ICT) designed to connect industrial devices to surrounding systems and the internet and facilitate communication with critical software. These hardware-meets-software (HMS) solutions are secure, reliable, and intelligent, often support wireless, cloud, and IIoT connectivity, and enable valuable data gathering and analytics that can help makers and users of industrial equipment increase productivity and sustainability. HMS Industrial Networks products are deployed in millions of industrial applications extending across the manufacturing, buildings, transportation, power and energy, and water and waste industries, including drives, robots, engines, and air conditioners. Solutions available at RS include industrial data communications products, connectors, antennas, wire and cable, power products, and test and measurement devices.

Lutronic, a sister company of the globally respected Lumberg Group connectivity company, which established the M12 circular connector as a global standard in the early 1980s, designs and develops connectors, wiring solutions, and sensors optimized for industrial automation applications, as well as corresponding passive distribution boxes and LED lights. Solutions available at RS include a variety of sensor and actuator wires and high-quality M8 and M12 connectors engineered for robust performance in power, signal, and data applications.

OptiFuse designs and manufactures quality, reliable, and economical overcurrent and over-voltage protection products that customers can trust to safeguard circuitry in consumer and industrial electronics applications and emergency, heavy-duty, recreational, and marine vehicles. In 2017, OptiFuse was recognized as one of the 25 best small companies in America. Since then, the company has earned eight consecutive spots on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America list and three on the Financial Times' Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas list. Solutions available at RS include fuses, circuit breakers, fuse holders, and terminal covers.

Bosch Rexroth Assembly Technology leverages decades of practical experience to deliver a sophisticated and versatile range of future-proof production solutions extending from flow racks and frames made of aluminum profiles to ergonomic assembly workstations and conveyor systems for fully automated manufacturing lines. Products available at RS include workstation solutions ranging from bolts and basic mechanical elements to height-adjustable workstations and chairs and LED system lamps.

Beijer Electronics designs and produces innovative, secure, and reliable hardware and software solutions used to connect people and technologies and optimize essential processes across a range of industries. Their portfolio of industrial HMI solutions enables intuitive operator communication and supports industrial automation solutions and digitalization efforts designed to accelerate automation. Beijer Electronics products available at RS include PLCs, HMIs, protocol converters, compact controllers, and connectors.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about smart manufacturing solutions, please visit this collection of RS Expert Advice articles, interviews, and podcasts.

