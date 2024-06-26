RS Group Extends Partnership With The Washing Machine Project

Continuing this collaborative charity partnership will allow TWMP to build and deploy more groundbreaking off-grid washing machines that alleviate the burden of handwashing clothes for thousands of remote, displaced, and low-income families.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has extended its global charity partnership with The Washing Machine Project (TWMP) for another year to continue building on the success of the program, which aims to alleviate the burden of handwashing clothes for thousands of remote, displaced, and low-income families and communities.

Around 60% of the world's population handwashes clothes, which can be a time-consuming and arduous task that poses a major barrier for low-income and displaced people around the world. The Divya Washing Machine is the world's first flat-pack manual washing machine that can be assembled and repaired with off-the-shelf tools, and it's built with commercial-grade components from RS Group.

Since entering into partnership with TWMP in 2021, RS Group has provided volunteer support and physical components to help build the off-grid washing machines, which reduce the time burden of handwashing by 75% and water usage by 50% in the communities supported, furthering both organizations' ambition to create a more sustainable world.

Over the past three years, RS Group's commitment to TWMP's mission has been evident through:

The dedicated support of more than 650 employee volunteers. Volunteers globally have contributed their time, skills, and expertise to building washing machines and providing invaluable supply chain and industry advice to TWMP to support its growth.





From bake sales and football tournaments to matched funding, RS Group employees and suppliers have raised funds within their communities and made personal donations to further the cause. The positive impact on the lives of over 30,000 individuals across 13 countries. The washing machines built and funded by RS Group have been deployed to refugee camps in Iraq and Lebanon , schools in Uganda and Kenya , and homeless people in the U.S. to name a few.

Reflecting on the initial partnership, James Tucker, Social Impact Manager at RS Group, said, "We are incredibly proud of the support we've been able to offer TWMP over the past three years. Our collective efforts have brought about tangible change in communities around the world, touching the lives of thousands of individuals. This extension was a natural next step as we continue our support through volunteering, providing skills and machine building, offering ongoing funding, and extending our network and resources to them."

Looking ahead, RS Group has ambitious plans for the coming year. In order to expand volunteer opportunities globally, employees will take part in a range of activities, including a walking challenge, in-office machine builds, and sky diving. One employee is even embarking on the challenge to climb up Mount Snowdown carrying a Divya washing machine on his back.

"Thanks to RS Group's generous fundraising, resources, and guidance on streamlining our supply chain to access remote regions, TWMP can focus our efforts over the next year on building Divya washing machines with even more RS Group employees," said Nav Sawhney, Founder, The Washing Machine Project. "This will dramatically improve the lives of thousands of people around the world, including those in the closed, controlled access center (CCAC) Lesvos Refugee Camp in Greece. I'm excited to build on our learnings over recent years as we continue this special partnership."

Support The Washing Machine Project by making a donation at RS Group and The Washing Machine Project - JustGiving.

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers. We help 1.1 million customers across the world satisfy their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and associated electronic products sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

Through our great people and increased use of technology, we provide industrial MRO solutions that seamlessly combine services, products, and digital — essential for the successful running of our customers' businesses. Operating sustainably through efficient, physical processes and digital infrastructure, the way we support our customers forms part of our ongoing purpose to make amazing happen for a better world.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

