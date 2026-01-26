RS Names Jonathan Bennett President of RS Americas

Jonathan Bennett, an accomplished executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across retail, distribution, and building products, is succeeding Doug Moody, who retired after a distinguished career with the company.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, has appointed Jonathan Bennett as president of RS Americas, effective immediately. Bennett succeeds Doug Moody, who retired after a distinguished career with the company.

Bennett is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of Pennsylvania and brings more than two decades of leadership experience across retail, distribution, and building products. Most recently, he served as president of the Northern Division at Beacon Building Products, where he led a large, multi-region organization with full profit and loss responsibility. He previously held senior leadership roles at Beacon, including chief commercial officer, as well as executive positions at The Home Depot, Total Wine & More, and Boston Consulting Group.

"Jonathan is an accomplished executive with deep product and channel expertise gained from leading retailers and distributors," said Simon Pryce, CEO of RS Group. "He has a strong track record of driving strategic growth, improving performance, and rallying teams around continuous improvement. We are delighted to welcome him to RS and look forward to working together to continue strengthening the RS Americas offering."

Bennett said he is eager to join the organization and build on its momentum.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the RS Americas team," Bennett said. "RS's mission and values strongly resonate with me, and I look forward to accelerating growth and contributing to the company's purpose-led culture."

For more information about the RS Americas and RS Group Executive Teams, please visit the links embedded here.

PR Image Download:

Jonathan Bennett, President - RS Americas.jpg

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2025, reported revenue of $3,381.64 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS