RS names Nisha Brown vice president of marketing and digital experience for the Americas region

RS Appoints Nisha Brown as Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience

to advance customer-centric growth across the Americas.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, welcomes Nisha Brown to its executive leadership team as the Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience for RS Americas. In this pivotal role, she will lead the company's regional marketing strategy and execution, advancing marketing capabilities, accelerating digital transformation initiatives, and strengthening customer engagement across channels.

Brown brings more than 15 years of experience spanning B2B marketing, customer experience, product management, e-commerce, digital transformation, brand strategy, and growth leadership. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for connecting marketing, digital, and commercial teams to create customer-centric strategies that drive business performance and measurable results. Her expertise includes leading customer experience initiatives, product innovation, digital marketing transformations, and go-to-market strategies across both manufacturing and distribution organizations in the building products and office products industries.

Prior to joining RS, Brown served as Vice President of Marketing and Product Brands at ODP Business Solutions, where she helped shape marketing and growth strategies for the organization. She also held several senior leadership roles at Georgia-Pacific, including Senior Director of CX Strategy & Marketing and Senior Director of Marketing for Packaging & Cellulose, where she led customer experience, marketing, brand, and growth initiatives across multiple business segments.

Brown holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. She is recognized as a strategic marketing and growth leader with a passion for leveraging customer insights, digital capabilities, and innovation to build stronger brands and deliver meaningful business outcomes.

"Nisha's extensive background in digital and marketing transformation has resulted in a proven track record of bringing teams together while helping organizations grow and evolve their connections with customers," said Jonathan Bennett, President of RS Americas. "Her experience leading customer-focused growth strategies and digital innovation makes her an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team. We're excited to welcome a leader of Nisha's caliber to RS."

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 33 markets, stock over 875,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2026, reported revenue of $3,871.07 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Laurie Tortorello, Director of People & Culture Communications, RS Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE RS