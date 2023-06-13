RS Offers an Extensive Portfolio of Industrial MRO Solutions That Empower Proactive Maintenance Programs

RS has the MRO industry and application expertise, as well as the trusted brands and in-stock products, necessary to help customers leverage the advanced Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies that are helping manufacturers increase process efficiency and productivity, reduce operating costs, and maximize uptime.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, provides plant managers, engineers, maintainers, and procurement professionals with game-changing technologies and engineering solutions that empower valuable predictive and preventative maintenance programs.

Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities are essential for keeping production processes running and are executed in every company and manufacturing facility across every industry vertical. Employing proactive predictive and preventative maintenance strategies and securing the right mix of products and services can significantly increase process efficiency and productivity, reduce operating costs, and maximize equipment uptime compared to traditional reactive maintenance strategies. These valuable benefits are causing the MRO market for the manufacturing industry to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% and grow to a projected value of $49.65 billion by 2030.

RS has the industry and application expertise needed to help customers leverage the advanced Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies driving this growth, like remote maintenance and repair systems, and enact or improve proactive predictive and preventative maintenance strategies that deliver these impactful operational and cost benefits. RS also has access to the MRO industry's most trusted industrial brands, as well as an abundance of proactive maintenance solutions in stock and ready to ship.

The RS portfolio of MRO solutions for the manufacturing industry includes:

Industrial V-belts from Goodyear Belts, a division of the world-renowned Goodyear Tire Rubber Company. Belts are one of many machine components that require periodic replacement to ensure optimal operation, and these belts are specifically designed to satisfy the rigorous power transmission demands of the rapidly evolving industrial manufacturing, material handling and packaging, and transportation industries.

Cut- and abrasion-resistant gloves from Kimberly-Clark Professional, which offers a world-class portfolio of trusted brands and innovative facility maintenance and MRO products designed to make working environments healthier, safer, and more productive.

Wire from HELUKABEL, a trusted supplier of innovative, high-quality, and reliable wire, cable, and accessories engineered for industrial, automation, data technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, traffic, media, building, and event applications.

Industrial facility lighting from Keystone Technologies, which designs and manufactures lighting and lighting components engineered for simplicity, reliability, ease of use, efficacy, and enjoyment and backed by more than 75 years of manufacturing experience.

For more information about the RS portfolio of MRO solutions, including RS Expert Advice articles, interviews, and podcasts about maintenance, repair, and operations, please click the links embedded here. For assistance enacting or improving your predictive and preventative maintenance strategies or identifying, procuring, and deploying MRO solutions optimized to increase process efficiency and productivity, reduce operating costs, and maximize equipment uptime, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

