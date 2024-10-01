RS PRO Planned Maintenance Solutions Keep Production Lines up and Costs Down

The RS PRO product portfolio offers more than 55,000 high-quality, user-friendly, industrial-grade solutions designed to satisfy the diverse and evolving maintenance needs of industrial facilities in virtually every market segment.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers an extensive selection of RS PRO brand products essential for planned maintenance processes.

Planned maintenance, a basic form of preventative maintenance also referred to as scheduled maintenance, is an inescapable element of every industrial production process. Organizations in virtually every sector of the industrial market — ranging from process and discrete manufacturers to energy and utility and facility and intralogistics companies — must engage in regular maintenance, like lubricating and tightening moving parts and replacing worn out components, to ensure machines operate at peak performance and meet production and service goals. Planned maintenance strategies aim to reduce the equipment downtime and costs associated with these activities by scheduling maintenance during off-peak hours and ensuring that all necessary parts and tools are readily available.

The RS PRO product portfolio offers more than 55,000 industrial-grade solutions suitable for planned maintenance processes and engineered to provide customers with an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value. All RS PRO products are also meticulously designed to satisfy the prevailing needs of industrial automation organizations and backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. Further, most are covered by a three-year warranty.

RS PRO products designed, tested, and proven to support planned maintenance processes, extend equipment lifetimes, improve efficiency and productivity, ensure safety, minimize downtime, and reduce costs in virtually every industrial market segment include more than:

9,700 fasteners designed to join various objects, ranging from screws, bolts, pins, nuts, and washers to retainer springs, circular clips, and stud mounts.

4,900 tools that make it quick, easy, and safe to manipulate machinery, devices, and materials, ranging from screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, wire strippers, hammers, files, chisels, cutters, and tweezers to measuring, power, and air tools.

4,300 seals and O-rings that prevent particle, vapor, and fluid losses and leakage.

1,000 test and measurement products that allow users to simulate input signals in the system or device under test for troubleshooting or validation purposes, ranging from test equipment accessories, meters, testers, thermometers, and oscilloscopes to signal generators, data loggers and acquisition systems, thermal imagers, calibrators, and analyzers.

950 pushbutton switches that enable the control of electronic devices and machinery.

900 sensors that convert and transmit accurate, quantifiable data in real-time and enable remote monitoring, including proximity sensors, photoelectric sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature controllers.

800 warning and status indicators that visually communicate machine and process statuses.

500 relays that protect electrical systems and connected equipment from over-current and -voltage conditions.

350 equipment fans that regulate temperatures in machinery and equipment enclosures.

"The RS PRO product portfolio offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, user-friendly, industrial-grade solutions designed to satisfy the diverse and evolving maintenance needs of industrial facilities," said Jody Kemp, RS Vice President of Supplier and Sales Engagement – Americas. "These products keep production lines up and costs down and provide customers with an unbeatable combination of quality, choice, and value that we're committed to maintaining through line expansions, standards compliance, and competitive pricing. RS PRO is a smart choice for industrial customers."

The RS PRO portfolio features more than 80,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives. It also offers more than 15,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions and a growing selection of sustainable solutions.

For more information about RS PRO products for planned maintenance processes in industrial market segments ranging from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paper and packaging, steel, chemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries to the power, water, oil, and gas production and distribution and even warehousing, distribution, and transportation industries, please visit the links embedded here. For assistance identifying, deploying, procuring, and maintaining RS PRO products designed to extend equipment lifetimes, improve efficiency and productivity, ensure safety, minimize downtime, and reduce costs, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate more efficiently and sustainably.

We stock over 800,000 industrial and associated electronic products and list an additional five million, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. This extensive range supports 1.1 million customers in maintaining, repairing, and operating industrial equipment. With a technically led and digitally enabled approach, we are enhancing customer experience, delivering operational excellence, and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

