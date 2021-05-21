RSA Conference 2021 Celebrates Resiliency

Bedford, Mass., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, concluded its 30th annual event, which took place as a fully virtual experience this week. This year's theme was Resilience, and in honor of all that the cybersecurity industry has accomplished over the past three decades, offered a must-attend celebration of thought leadership and education.

More than 20,000 people registered to view 449 sessions including, keynotes, track sessions, interactive programs, tutorials, seminars, and many special digital-first programs that focused on best practices and innovation. The content covered many of the industry's most pressing topics, including privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, analytics, anti-fraud, policy and government, and risk management and governance.

"RSA Conference 2021 certainly looked different this year, but our commitment to offering thought-provoking, educational content held true to tradition and we're confident that attendees walked away feeling inspired, challenged and excited to tackle the latest cybersecurity issues head-on," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "This year proved that our community is as resilient as ever, and we thank all of our attendees, sponsors & exhibitors and partners for coming together virtually to collaborate, share knowledge and drive innovation for the greater good of the industry. We look forward to hosting RSAC 2022 from February 7 – 11, 2022."

RSA Conference 2021 highlights included:

RSA Conference 2021 by the numbers:

Over 20,000 registrants

Over 150,000 sessions viewed with 435 hours of content available

65,000 visits to the Digital Expo

Community Comments

"After more than a year of severe uncertainty it was such a pleasure to see that the RSA Conference is still something we can all count on," said Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt. "The humility and resilience that we as a community have demonstrated is worth celebrating. I always say security emerges at the intersection of behaviors and decisions that we take each day. Learning from our journeys through the unknown and sharing these lessons with each other is more important than ever as cybersecurity continues to come to the forefront of businesses globally."

"This year's Conference was unlike any other year, but it really stood out for its truly innovative content and quality of experience," said Ed Skoudis, SANS Institute Fellow & Director of Cyber Ranges. "The Conference keynotes, sessions, and interactive tracks provided folks with inspiration to tackle today's hardest cybersecurity challenges and to get ready to handle emerging new threats that are around the corner."

"RSA Conference 2021 has been an incredible experience. The countless hours and energy that went into producing this virtual event from our speakers, the RSA Conference team, and the broad security community is amazing to see. I am thrilled to have watched it all come together this week," said Hugh Thompson, RSAC Program Committee Chair. "RSAC 2021 has been a true story of Resilience, and the size and immense scale of the event a testament to the growing importance of cybersecurity in society."

Missed RSA Conference 2021?

If you already have an All Access or Content pass, simply log into the VE to start viewing over 200 hours of content OnDemand and eligible for CPE Credits until July 20, 2021. If you haven't registered yet, just register for an OnDemand pass where you can continue to receive CPE credits for the next 60 days.

You can also catch the Conference action on:

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today, 365 days a year. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE RSA Conference

Related Links

http://www.rsaconference.com

