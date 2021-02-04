RSA Conference 2021 Opens Call for Submissions for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that submissions for the sixteenth annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest are now open. Reimagined for a global, digital-first experience at RSA Conference 2021, the competition will once again showcase exciting new startups to help encourage growth and innovation in the space.

Since 2005, the most promising young companies in cybersecurity have taken the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest stage to compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition, which will take place virtually for the first time, is widely recognized as a springboard for startups, with the contest's top 10 finalists collectively seeing over 50 acquisitions and receiving over $5 billion in investments over the past 16 years. Previous winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, and most recently, SECURITI.ai.

Qualifying startups interested in participating in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest are invited to submit entries online no later than 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 2. The top 10 finalists will be announced in April 2021. Terms and conditions can be found here.

"The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest has a longstanding history of connecting cybersecurity's most disruptive thinkers, both newcomers and veterans alike, to share ideas that drive lasting change in the industry. While this year will look different in a digital format, the outcome will remain true to that tradition," said Dorit Dor, Vice President, Products for Check Point Software Technologies and competition judge. "We are excited to again welcome the best and brightest to our virtual stage and hear about their game-changing technologies that will, without a doubt, propel the industry ahead of the latest challenges and threats."

Additional innovation programming to expect at RSA Conference 2021 includes the RSAC Early Stage Expo, a virtual space in the Digital Expo dedicated to promising, privately-held startups under five-years old with less than $3 million in revenue. Participating companies can showcase their solutions to the multitudes of attending innovators, decision makers, and investors. As an effort to support and amplify innovation in cybersecurity year-round, RSA Conference also recently launched the RSAC 365 Innovation Showcase, a monthly virtual program that focuses on a different region from around the globe, hosts expert-led panels and allows startup companies to share their latest technology and groundbreaking ideas.

A summary of the criteria to compete in RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest include:

The product has been in the market for less than one year (launched between December 1, 2019 and December 1, 2020 )

and ) The product matches an identified problem in the cybersecurity marketplace

The product takes an original and sound approach to solving a problem and has the potential to make a significant impact on cybersecurity

The product is validated through a client's beta testing or purchase of product

The product can be demonstrated live during the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest

The company has a management team with a track record of successfully delivering products to market

The company is privately held, with less than $5M in revenue in 2020

After the submission period ends on Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. PT:

Entries will be reviewed and ranked by a global panel of judges that include venture capital professionals, CISOs and other outstanding industry experts

The top 10 finalists will be notified in mid-April 2021 and invited to present and pitch to a panel of expert judges in front of a virtual audience on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

and invited to present and pitch to a panel of expert judges in front of a virtual audience on The top 10 finalists will be recognized on the RSA Conference website with company and product profiles, and will be promoted in other RSA Conference public relations efforts

To stay up-to-date on the latest information about RSA Conference 2021, taking place as a virtual experience from May 17-20, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE RSA Conference