RSA Conference Announces Initial 2021 Keynote Speakers

BEDFORD, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced its initial line-up of keynote speakers for RSA Conference 2021, which is taking place as a virtual experience from May 17 through May 20.

Reimagined for digital-first, RSA Conference 2021 will deliver Keynote programming across all four days of the virtual experience. Acclaimed speakers include prominent cybersecurity experts and innovators, such as:

Dmitri Alperovitch , Chairman, Silverado Policy Accelerator and Sandra Joyce , Executive VP, Head of Global Intelligence, FireEye

Panel: Heather Mahalik, DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Director of Digital Intelligence, Cellebrite; Katie Nickels, Certified Instructor, SANS Institute and Director of Intelligence, Red Canary; Ed Skoudis, Fellow, SANS Institute and Director, Cyber Ranges; Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research, SANS Technology Institute; and Alan Paller; Research Director and Founder, SANS Institute and Board Member, National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (Moderator)

Spanning the Globe Panel: The State of the Industry from the People Who Run It: Marene Allison, Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson; Lakshmi Hanspal, Global Chief Security Officer, Box; Darren Kane, Chief Security Officer, nbn Australia; Florence Mottay, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Ahold Delhaize; Phil Venables, CISO, Google Cloud and Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair, RSA Conference (Moderator)

Additional RSAC Keynotes include the following executives from sponsor organizations:

Rohit Ghai , CEO, RSA Group

, CEO, Steve Grobman , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, McAfee

, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, McAfee Vasu Jakkal , CVP Security, Compliance, and Identity, Microsoft

, CVP Security, Compliance, and Identity, Microsoft Doug Merritt , CEO, Splunk

, CEO, Splunk Mary O'Brien , General Manager, IBM Security

, General Manager, IBM Security Manny Rivelo , CEO, Forcepoint and Georgie Barrat , Technology Journalist, Broadcaster and Presenter

, CEO, Forcepoint and , Technology Journalist, Broadcaster and Presenter Chuck Robbins , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cisco

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cisco Alex Tosheff , Vice President and Chief Security Officer, VMware and Jimmy Sanders , Vice President of Information Security, Netflix DVD

"The RSA Conference keynote program has always set the tone for the rest of the Conference, and attendees can expect to be inspired by the same high-caliber, entertaining and thought-provoking discussions that they have grown to know and love," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "We're excited to see what our keynote speakers have in store for the new virtual format and we're delighted to host a line-up of innovative thinkers from across the global cybersecurity community."

Additional speakers and specific session content details will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks. For more information about the initial keynote lineup for RSA Conference 2021, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/Events/2021 USA/Keynote Speakers

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today, 365 days a year. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

