RSA Conference Closes Out 33rd Annual Event by Discovering the Art of What's Possible Together

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference™, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today concluded its 33rd annual event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This year's event attracted over 41,000 attendees, 650 speakers, 600 exhibitors and 400 members of the media. Throughout the week, attendees networked on the expo floor and participated in keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars, and unique networking events.

"It's been so exciting as always, to watch our community convene in San Francisco for RSA Conference and this year was no exception," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "A collaborative mindset was on full display throughout the week as the cybersecurity world gathered to share knowledge and continue critical conversations this week and far beyond. We have a strong community focused on tackling the cyberthreats and challenges ahead."

RSA Conference 2024 by the Numbers:

41,000+ attendees, including 650 speakers across 425 sessions, 400+ media members, and 600 exhibitors on the expo floors.

33 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers while South Stage brought highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics.

RSAC College Day welcomed more than 750 college students, Security Scholars, and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events, and experience RSA Conference sessions and the expo floor.

550+ pieces of media content led to 655 million+ social impressions and a potential readership audience of 2.8 billion+ relating to RSA Conference 2024.

RSA Conference 2024 highlights include:

RSA Conference 2025 will take place April 28 - May 1, 2025, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

RSA Conference 2024 Exhibitor and Partner Quotes:

"We're living in an era of rapidly advancing cyber threats, where adversaries are using sophisticated tools like deep learning models, neural networks, and generative AI to launch damaging attacks. Combating these threats is a team sport, and RSA Conference is the premier event where players can gather to understand the game and develop strategies to win it. SentinelOne returned to the event as a Platinum Sponsor this year, and it was great to engage with attendees and lay out the art of what is possible."

- Bryan Gale, Vice President, Marketing, SentinelOne

"RSA Conference really has its finger on the pulse of what matters in cybersecurity today. I come every year to learn about the most important strategies and tactics for securing enterprise organizations, critical infrastructure, and much more. The feeling of community, collaboration, and inclusion at RSA Conference is palpable and a breath of fresh air in the industry. From in-depth technical talks to fascinating public policy issues to important governance topics and so much more, RSA Conference is a vital component of the world's cyber defenses. The best part for me is that, every year after the event, I return from the Conference with renewed interest and excitement, ready to take on new cybersecurity challenges with fresh ideas and a refreshed spirit. I can't imagine missing a year. Thank you, RSA Conference, for all you do to support and uplift the cybersecurity community."

- Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Technology Institute



About RSA Conference

