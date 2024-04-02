RSA Conference Releases Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference™, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced the Top 10 Finalists for its 19th annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest under the RSAC Innovation umbrella. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies to a panel of judges and live audience at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco on Monday, May 6. Past winners include Imperva, Axonius, BigID, Phantom, Talon Cyber Security, and most recently, HiddenLayer.

The Top 10 Finalists will present a three-minute pitch and participate in a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The renowned panel of expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Razi Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. RSAC Executive Chairman and RSA Conference Program Committee Chair Hugh Thompson will return to host the contest.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Aembit

Aembit is a Workload Identity and Access Management platform that secures access between workloads across clouds, SaaS, and Datacenters. With Aembit's identity control plane, DevSecOps can fully automate secretless, policy-based, and zero-trust workload access.

Antimatter

Antimatter makes data safe for use in AI and ML by automatically classifying and redacting sensitive data, allowing users to define access policies, and enforcing policies no matter where data is stored.

Bedrock Security

Bedrock Security is a frictionless data security company revolutionizing data security in the cloud and GenAI era. Its data security platform is powered by AI Reasoning Engine (AIR) to enable speed, scale, and precision for enterprises to safely embrace data growth.

Dropzone AI

Dropzone AI is an AI SOC analyst that autonomously investigates alerts 24/7. It integrates with existing tools, adapts to an environment, and generates decision-ready reports. Organizations can focus on real threats and 10x their team without adding headcount. No playbooks, code, or prompts required.

Harmonic Security

Harmonic Security helps companies to adopt Generative AI without risking the security and privacy of their data. Harmonic's pre-built data protection LLMs detect sensitive data of all forms – no labeling, complex rules, or training of data is required.

Mitiga

Mitiga, the investigation experts for cloud and SaaS, provide a complete cloud investigation and response automation (CIRA) solution, empowering modern SOCs with the cloud and SaaS visibility, threat detection, hunting, and response capabilities for enterprises.

P0 Security

P0 Security's platform for cloud-access governance helps organizations secure cloud access for all identities - human and machine - without affecting developer workflows. P0 can inventory all identities, assess their risk posture, manage their access lifecycle, and automate self-serve, JIT access escalations.

RAD Security

RAD Security takes a behavioral approach to cloud native detection and response that counters evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management. RAD Security creates behavioral fingerprints to eliminate zero-day attacks, apply zero trust principles, and verify posture.

Reality Defender

Reality Defender helps enterprises and governments detect deepfakes. Utilizing a multi-model approach, Reality Defender's deepfake detection platform and API is robust against platforms producing AI-generated media, empowering teams to identify fraud, disinformation, and harmful content in real time.

VulnCheck

VulnCheck delivers next generation exploit and vulnerability intelligence solutions so enterprise and product teams can prevent large-scale exploits. VulnCheck's 300M+ unique data points from 400+ sources enable VM, IR, CTI and PSIRT teams to autonomously outpace adversaries at machine speed.

"The submissions for this year's RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The evolution of global cyber threats is constant and there's no better place to look for solutions to help solve these challenges, than in our own community."

The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions and received over $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years.

The contest kicks off at the Moscone Center on May 6 at 10:50 AM PT and winners will be announced by approximately 1:30 PM the same day. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

