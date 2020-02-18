RSA Highlight: XM Cyber To Demonstrate First Breach And Attack Simulation (BAS) For Amazon Web Services (AWS)

XM Cyber will demonstrate the world's first breach and attack simulation (BAS) for hybrid cloud environments. It maps potential attacks on-premises, in the network and on Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- continuously and automatically.

As more and more data is migrated to the cloud, new risks emerge, making it critical for companies to assess their risk posture and understand how attackers could operate within their cloud environment. Today's sophisticated cyber attackers leverage a mix of classical attack techniques with other methods that are unique to the cloud.



