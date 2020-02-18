RSA Highlight: XM Cyber To Demonstrate First Breach And Attack Simulation (BAS) For Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Protects Enterprises Against Cyber Threats That Combine Traditional On-Prem Attack Methods with Cloud-Specific Techniques
Feb 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
XM Cyber, the multi-award-winning BAS leader
|
WHAT:
|
XM Cyber will demonstrate the world's first breach and attack simulation (BAS) for hybrid cloud environments. It maps potential attacks on-premises, in the network and on Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- continuously and automatically.
|
WHEN:
|
February 24-28
|
WHERE:
|
Booth #4218, North Expo
|
RSA Conference 2020
|
Moscone Center
|
San Francisco, CA
|
WHY:
|
As more and more data is migrated to the cloud, new risks emerge, making it critical for companies to assess their risk posture and understand how attackers could operate within their cloud environment. Today's sophisticated cyber attackers leverage a mix of classical attack techniques with other methods that are unique to the cloud.
|
XM Cyber's platform is the first and only BAS solution that can identify and recommend remediation for hybrid environments. It audits AWS configurations via an AWS API to calculate attack vectors. By simulating attacks on an organization's AWS infrastructure, it finds misconfigurations and risks that would otherwise be overlooked by IT. The platform enables users to operate as an "automated purple team," combining red and blue teams' processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of would-be attackers.
|
HOW:
|
XM Cyber CEO and co-founder Noam Erez will be available at RSA for in-person interviews and demonstrations. To book a meeting, please contact:
|
Brian Janson
|
Fusion PR
|
646-452-7111
SOURCE XM Cyber
Share this article