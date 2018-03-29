RSA Joins Radiflow's Technology Partner Ecosystem

Radiflow's technology partner ecosystem consists of a growing network of complementary cybersecurity products and technologies that extend the capabilities of the company's industrial cybersecurity solutions. The products and technologies of Radiflow's partners are integrated and validated with Radiflow's portfolio of industrial cybersecurity solution and provide its critical infrastructure operator customers with a wider, holistic architecture for deploying OT security in an easy way for a variety for field use cases.

"We are excited to be expanding our technology ecosystem and are pleased to be working closely with RSA as our newest partner," said Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow. "We are experiencing increasing demand for our industrial cybersecurity solutions in both our traditional verticals and emerging market spaces that involve new applications of IIoT for which having a strong technology partner ecosystem enables our customers to fit our IDS into a variety of field scenarios."

As part of the collaboration between Radiflow and RSA, the companies have integrated Radiflow's iSID Intrusion Detection System and RSA's NetWitness threat detection and cyber-incident response suite. The integration of iSID and NetWitness creates a single pane of glass for managing all cybersecurity events on a network and delivers security administrators a deeper view into the security their network landscape.

Radiflow also reports that the company has added an iSID northbound interface using SCADA protocols, including DNP3 and Modbus. This new interface facilitates the integration of iSID with ICS and SCADA systems to provide the operator with a consolidated view of the cyber health of the industrial system. This new interface has already been tested with the RTUs and HMIs of GE and Schneider Electric.

Radfilow announced earlier this year that ResilientGrid, a provider of critical infrastructure visualization software, has joined its technology partner ecosystem. The ResilientGrid Map offering now visualizes the real-time alerts about unexpected changes to operational assets and network traffic generated by Radiflow's iSID system, expanding the situational awareness delivered to operators of critical infrastructure networks.

Radiflow is currently engaged with several additional technology partners that will be announced soon once the integration and validation tests are completed. The company is constantly looking for additional partners to add to its technology ecosystem and will be attending the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco to discuss such collaborations with IT security vendors.

Radiflow is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for ICS and SCADA networks in critical infrastructure, including tools for NERC CIP compliance. Radiflow's industrial cybersecurity solutions are protecting the operation technology networks of over 50 operators of critical infrastructure, including power generation, electricity supply, water facilities and others, in four continents around the world. Radiflow's Industrial Intrusion Detection System passively learns and maps an OT network, providing exceptional visibility and situational awareness, and alerts in real-time for any anomalies in unexpected network behaviors. For more information, please visit http://www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

