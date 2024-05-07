RSAC 2024: Global InfoSec Awards Names Hillstone Networks Winner in Two Categories

Hillstone Networks Wins "Editor's Choice: Security Company" and "Market Leader: Network Detection and Response" in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the following two Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) awards:

Editor's Choice: Security Company

Market Leader: Network Detection and Response.

"We're very excited to win these two cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. We are a company with a foundation in innovative, accessible solutions built from the ground up to protect the digital assets of customers large and small on a global scale" states Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Hillstone Networks is absolutely worthy of this these coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Hillstone Networks will be a sponsor at RSAC in Moscone; join their technology experts and leadership team at Moscone South Booth # S1149 Learn how Hillstone's AI-powered, Integrative Cybersecurity solutions secure the digital assets of over 28,000 customers globally.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Integrative Cybersecurity approach is based on visionary, AI-powered, and accessible platform, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation to secure over 28,000 global enterprises. Hillstone is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting critical assets and infrastructure, from edge to cloud, regardless of where workloads reside. Learn more at http://www.hillstonenet.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Hillstone Networks