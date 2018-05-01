RSC CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS® Announces Sale of the MOTOR MEDIC® Brand to NiTEO® Products, LLC

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RSC Chemical Solutions®, a global leader in professional automotive and industrial chemical solutions, announced today that it has sold the MOTOR MEDIC® maintenance and repair chemical brand to NiTEO® Products, LLC, a portfolio company of Highlander Partners, L.P., and a manufacturer of automotive fragrance, appearance and performance products. The deal officially closed on April 30, 2018. RSC Chemical Solutions will continue to sell and market products under the GUNK®, LIQUID WRENCH® and TITESEAL® brands.

The decisions to divest the MOTOR MEDIC brand is part of RSC's broader strategy to focus more resources against the GUNK and LIQUID WRENCH branded businesses as well as its emerging RSC Bio Solutions platform, which are increasingly driving commercial opportunities beyond the automotive aftermarket. The transaction will enhance their ability to position the brands for growth in the future and allows the MOTOR MEDIC brand to be served by NiTEO® Products, LLC, supported by their expertise in the maintenance and repair categories.

Commenting on the transaction, RSC's President and CEO Mike Guggenheimer said, "We are proud and excited to have reached an agreement with NiTEO®. The MOTOR MEDIC brand, is a great compliment to their portfolio of automotive chemicals, specifically in the maintenance and repair sub-categories. The brand is poised to grow under NiTEO's automotive maintenance umbrella based on extensive efforts by our team to strengthen the brand and product line. With this transaction, we strengthen our position and our ability to concentrate on making tough jobs easier through performance-driven chemical solutions in automotive applications and beyond. We look forward to an increased focus on solving professional end-user problems through consumer-driven innovation and stronger support behind our flagship brands, GUNK and LIQUID WRENCH."

RSC Chemical Solutions had previously announced this year, that it would be transitioning to contract manufacturing by June 30, 2018. Through the continued and growing focus on R&D, RSC will partner with a network of domestic manufacturers that will extend their ability to develop new products, deliver them to customers on time and support the increasingly broad customer base. This also includes focusing on the development of their performance environmental product portfolio through RSC Bio Solutions. About RSC CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS With more than 1,600 customers in 81 countries around the globe, RSC Chemical Solutions, a division of Radiator Specialty Company, develops, manufactures and markets high-performance chemical products for automotive, hardware and industrial applications. Today they make over 300 products under many well-known and well-respected brands including GUNK®, LIQUID WRENCH® and TITESEAL®. Founded in 1924, RSC is headquartered at 600 Radiator Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079. For more information visit www.RSCBrands.com.

