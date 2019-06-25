RSC Healthcare Awarded Healthcare Staffing Services Certification From The Joint Commission

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSC Healthcare today announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. The certification demonstrates RSC Healthcare's commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals.

RSC Healthcare underwent a rigorous onsite review on June 18, 2019. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national standards that assess how healthcare staffing firms determine the qualifications and competency of staff, placement of staff, and how they monitor performance. All certified health care staffing organizations are required to collect data on their own performance.

Healthcare staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Established in October 2004, Health Care Staffing Services Certification offers an independent and comprehensive evaluation of a staffing firm's abilities to provide competent staffing services.

"RSC Healthcare has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality health care staffing services to health care organizations as evidenced by its achievement of Joint Commission certification," said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. "We recognize and commend RSC Healthcare for its efforts to provide a safe, high-quality standard of service."

"RSC Healthcare is pleased to receive certification from The Joint Commission, the premier quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation," added Mark Arzoomanian, Chairman & CEO, RSC Healthcare. "Health Care Staffing Certification demonstrates our commitment and accountability to clients and the health care professionals we employ. Certification establishes, defines and measures delivery on key functional areas and performance measures across the entire industry."

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About RSC Healthcare

RSC Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare recruiting and staffing services, specializing in supplying area hospitals, surgical centers, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities with qualified talent. Founded in 2018, RSC Healthcare is a RSC Solutions company. RSC Solutions is a premier provider of Talent Solutions, Managed Services, Rural Onshore Outsourcing and Custom IT functions. Learn more about RSC Healthcare and RSC Solutions at www.rscsolutions.com

