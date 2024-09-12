RSC2 Awarded a $30M Contract to Bolster U.S. Army's Tactical Network with Advanced Engineering and Operations Support

Empowering the U.S. Army's Tactical Network with Cutting-Edge Technical and SATCOM Expertise

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSC2, Inc. (RSC2), an innovative leader in mission and IT services for the federal government and an SBA-certified HUBZone small business, proudly announces a significant milestone: the award of an RS3 $30 million contract to provide comprehensive engineering and operations support to the U.S. Army. RSC2 has united forces with Linchpin, Sigma Defense, EOA Technologies, and SES to deliver unparalleled support for this critical program.

RSC2 will deploy its elite team of technical, network, and SATCOM professionals to ensure the flawless operation and continuous infrastructure support, offering around-the-clock monitoring, maintenance, troubleshooting, and customer support.

With a focus on specialized technical support for SATCOM management and advanced network engineering services, RSC2 is set to support the operational capabilities of the Army's tactical network.

"Winning this contract demonstrates our commitment to supporting the U.S. Army's mission-critical operations," said Scott Cheseldine, EVP of Mission Services at RSC2. "We are proud to support the Army's tactical network and ensure reliable communications for our warfighters."

About RSC2, Inc.

RSC2, Inc. is a premier provider of acquisition, C5ISR, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the federal government. Founded in 2009, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the operational capabilities of our clients. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with satellite offices across the nation, we operate in 14 states and military regions worldwide. As an SBA-certified HUBZone small business, we are committed to employing staff in underserved communities, continuously striving to gain new skills, develop better work methods, and share knowledge to enhance our clients' operational capabilities. Our experts stand at the forefront of technological advancement, ensuring excellence and innovation in all our endeavors.

