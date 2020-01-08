rSchoolToday Awarded Contract with Maine Principals' Association

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rSchoolToday®, creators of the most widely used high school Athletic Scheduler in the U.S., was awarded the contract from the Maine Principals' Association (MPA) to provide its Athletics Management System and Enterprise Web Publishing solution.

This will allow MPA to manage all aspects of governance, approval, scheduling, statistics, payment, reporting, and publishing for Maine's 148 high schools using rSchoolToday's cloud-hosted platform.

The contract includes providing the rSchool Activity Scheduler, School Calendar, and Mobile app to each of the Maine high schools to manage their athletic/activity schedules, scores, rosters, student eligibility and coaches' eligibility. It also includes Refview™, rSchoolToday's integrated Officials assigning and payment platform.

While each school manages its own activities and operations, the Sports Management Platform delivers real-time data throughout the whole chain, including coaches, school administrators, the school community, parents, players, the media, the MPA, official's assigners, and officials. This paperless scheduling, assigning, notification, and payment workflow completely eliminates redundant data entry.

The rollout will begin this winter for full utilization starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

rSchoolToday® is based in Florida and currently serves over 8,700 U.S. schools with a suite of 21 software programs and mobile apps focused on creating more efficient communications and operations within the school community.

The Maine Principals' Association is the governing body for interscholastic sports and activities for Maine's 148 high schools.

"The Maine Principals' Association is excited to be able to work with rSchoolToday as the provider for the comprehensive athletic management system used by the 150 member schools in Maine. After looking at numerous providers, it became evident that rSchoolToday has done outstanding work in numerous states across the country and that they could provide a new and improved platform for our schools. This new system will allow schools to easily coordinate their own information systems with the new MPA site."

Michael Burnham

Executive Director – Interscholastic Division

Maine Principals' Association

"We are honored and excited to have been chosen by the MPA. Their team has been excellent to work with, and we're excited about the positive buzz from the Maine ADs we met with at the National ADs Conference in December."

Ray Dretske

President and CEO of rSchoolToday

