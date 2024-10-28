RSE Ventures Appoints John Berberich, Former Shack Shack VP, as Managing Director of F&B Concepts

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSE Ventures ("RSE"), a New York-based private investment firm founded by Stephen M. Ross and Matt Higgins, today announced that RSE has appointed John Berberich as Managing Director, F&B (Food & Beverage) Concepts.

Berberich joins RSE Ventures as Managing Director, F&B Concepts, previously having served as the Vice President of EMEA and North America at Shake Shack. Berberich is a dynamic executive with an impressive track record in global development and leadership. Under his guidance, Shake Shack expanded to 20 countries across Asia, Europe & Latin America and became one of the fastest growing global quick-casual brands in the world.

While leading multiple functions, John coordinated and accelerated the digital customer journey for Shake Shack, focusing on omni-channel solutions for a diverse franchised environment. He also championed new operating formats that push the frontier of the brand's expression while balancing local market needs with inventive innovation. Previous to Shake Shack, John built Burger King's first global procurement team and drove non-traditional franchise growth.

John joins RSE Ventures as the Managing Director of Food and Beverage Concepts to lead the expansion efforts of RSE's portfolio of iconic restaurant and CPG brands. "John has brought Shake Shack to the masses in dozens of countries and we hope to do the same with our RSE brands, such as Fuku, Magnolia Bakery, Milk Bar and many others. We're thrilled to have John on board as we build the future of RSE's global expansion."

About RSE Ventures

RSE Ventures is a private investment firm made up of builders, innovators, partners and founders who focus on companies across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. Its family includes Bluestone Lane , Magnolia Bakery , VaynerMedia , Momofuku , and Milk Bar . Connect at rseventures.com and contact [email protected] for press inquiries.

