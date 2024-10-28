RSE Ventures Promotes Uday Ahuja, Chief Investment Officer, to Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSE Ventures ("RSE"), a New York-based private investment firm founded by Stephen M. Ross and Matt Higgins, today announced that RSE promoted Chief Investment Officer Uday Ahuja to Managing Partner.

A veteran of RSE Ventures, Uday Ahuja first joined the fund in 2015 as Director, Business Development and has since played a critical role in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities for the firm and executing transactions. In his role, Ahuja oversees all investment and portfolio management activity, including RSE's most recent acquisition of the New York bakery chain, Magnolia Bakery, where he serves as the Chairman of the Board. Ahuja also serves on the Boards of portfolio companies including Fuku, Bluestone Lane, Milk Bar and Momofuku Orchard.

His new title of Managing Partner recognizes Ahuja's meaningful contributions to the success of RSE and its family of brands over the past decade. In his role as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Ahuja will continue to be responsible for overseeing RSE's growing portfolio as the fund continues to diversify its areas of focus and stage of investment.

"During his tenure at RSE, Uday has brought a relentlessly optimistic, but methodically rigorous and strategic approach to managing and expanding our portfolio of brands," said Matt Higgins, co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures. "Uday's depth of knowledge and wide-ranging expertise has helped RSE stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving consumer space."

Earlier in his career, Ahuja also spent over four years at Goldman Sachs, initially as part of the firm's TMT Investment Banking Division and then as part of its Principal Investment Area. He holds a BBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About RSE Ventures

RSE Ventures is a private investment firm made up of builders, innovators, partners and founders who focus on companies across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. Its family includes Bluestone Lane , Magnolia Bakery , VaynerMedia , Momofuku , and Milk Bar . Connect at rseventures.com and contact [email protected] for press inquiries.

