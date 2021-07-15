RSE Ventures Promotes Uday Ahuja to Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSE Ventures ("RSE"), a New York-based private investment firm founded by Stephen M. Ross and Matt Higgins, today announced that RSE veteran Uday Ahuja has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Ahuja first joined RSE in 2015 as Director, Business Development and has since played a critical role in sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities for the firm and executing numerous transactions. Most recently, he helped spearhead RSE's acquisition of New York bakery chain, Magnolia Bakery; the successful realization of its investment in cybersecurity company, SKOUT; and its participation in the latest capital raise for consumer goods company, Pattern. Ahuja also serves on the Boards of portfolio companies including Magnolia Bakery, Fuku, Bluestone Lane and &pizza, among others.

This promotion recognizes Ahuja's meaningful contributions to the success of RSE and its family of brands over the past six years. In his role as CIO, Ahuja will continue to be responsible for overseeing RSE's growing portfolio and new investment activity, as RSE continues to diversify its areas of focus and stage of investment.

"Very few investors have the ability to spot an emerging trend, sift through a cluttered space to identify a likely winner to back, and then help that business unlock value along the journey," said Matt Higgins, Co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures. "Uday brings those unique skills to every company in our portfolio, and he does it all with no ego and an unflappable demeanor during the inevitable rough patches. I'm excited to expand his role as our extensive portfolio of great brands continues to evolve."

Prior to joining RSE, Ahuja was CEO of in-venue technology and content provider FanVision , and now currently serves as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Earlier in his career, Ahuja also spent over four years at Goldman Sachs, initially as part of the firm's TMT Investment Banking Division and then as part of its Principal Investment Area. He holds a BBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About RSE Ventures

RSE Ventures is a private investment firm made up of builders, innovators, partners and founders who focus on companies across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. Its family includes Bluestone Lane, Magnolia Bakery, International Champions Cup, VaynerMedia, Momofuku, Milk Bar and &pizza. Connect at rseventures.com and @RSEVentures.

