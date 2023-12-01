RSH Street Art Festival: Spraying Today's Art with the 70's Colors

News provided by

RSH Street Art Festival

01 Dec, 2023, 03:17 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its commencement on November 15, the RSH Street Art Festival 2023, organized by the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, captivated audiences with its vibrant display of local, regional, and international street art, effectively capturing the essence of this transformative art form. The festival has emerged as a prominent platform, fostering meaningful cultural exchanges between artists of diverse generations and backgrounds.

Continue Reading
A young artist leaving his mark on the walls of RSH Street Art Festival, a captivating celebration of urban creativity presented by the Saudi Visual Art Commission.
A young artist leaving his mark on the walls of RSH Street Art Festival, a captivating celebration of urban creativity presented by the Saudi Visual Art Commission.

The festival brought together famous street art figures from across the globe to inspire the younger generations. Futura 2000 offered emerging artists a glimpse into his five decades of experience and the unique techniques that have made him a global icon. Alongside Futura, the renowned American photojournalist Martha Cooper, who has documented street art for over 50 years, provided valuable insights into street art's history and impact on contemporary culture. This collaborative atmosphere encouraged artistic exchange, cooperation, and participation among individuals with creative talents, establishing the festival as a nurturing space for exploring street art and raising awareness about its impact and distinctive qualities.

 Additionally, the festival provides a platform for young artists to start their artistic journey within its corridors and corners, allowing the public to learn and benefit from the expertise of street art professionals and their diverse creations.

The RSH Street Art Festival 2023, with its rich programme, serves as a remarkable celebration of artistic innovation, cultural exchange, and the transformative power of street art. The festival's impact will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of artists and art enthusiasts alike.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290411/RSH_Street_Art_Festival.jpg

SOURCE RSH Street Art Festival

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.