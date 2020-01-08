RSI Bank Offers 2.00% APY Online Savings Account

RAHWAY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSI Bank has launched an online high-yield savings account currently offering a 2.00% annual percentage yield (APY). High-yield savings accounts can provide customers the opportunity to grow their money faster than accounts with a lower APY.

As a comparison, the national average interest rate calculated by the FDIC as of December 30, 2019 is 0.09% APY. RSI Bank's Go Digital! Savings account rate is more than 22x the national average rate.

Visit RSI.bank/go-digital-savings to apply for a Go Digital! Savings account.





RSI Bank Go Digital! Savings Account Details:

The minimum balance to open a Go Digital! Savings account is $100 .

. There is no minimum balance fee.

The account requires Online Banking, which is free to all RSI Bank customers.

Numerous free services like mobile check deposit, personal financial management tools, and online funds transfers, are included.

RSI Bank Visa® debit cardholders have access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide in the Allpoint Network.

Customers can schedule automated transfers between a Go Digital! Savings account and other RSI Bank accounts or set up direct deposit to make automatic deposits into the account. It's also easy for customers to transfer funds from their other bank accounts to their Go Digital! Savings account through the free external funds transfer service in Online Banking.

What's more, RSI Bank customers receive exceptional service and personalized attention from an FDIC-insured community bank in business since 1851.





"In an age of digital-only bank accounts, chatbots, and fintech apps without FDIC insurance, our customers appreciate the balance RSI Bank offers," says James King, Chief Operations Officer.

"Not only have we invested in advanced technology to make banking more convenient and secure, we've maintained the friendly and helpful customer care we're known for locally. By expanding into digital checking and savings accounts, we're able to compete with fintechs and large online banks while offering the customer-first service typically found only in community banks."





As New Jersey's oldest mutual savings bank, RSI Bank has maintained a well-earned reputation as a safe and trusted institution, known for offering deposit and mortgage products at fair prices and the technology needed for secure, convenient banking. RSI Bank's branches are in Union and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey. Visit RSI.bank to learn more.

SOURCE RSI Bank

Related Links

www.rsibanking.com

