RSi CEO Brent Rollins Authors Book Featuring Company's Path to Award-Winning Core Values and Tremendous Growth

Revenue cycle management chief interweaves fact-based and fictional vignettes into call-to-action for results in growth, culture, and employee engagement

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask the 40+ members of RSi's Leadership Team who the biggest bibliophile in the company is, and they all will point to Chief Executive Officer Brent Rollins. Rollins is widely known to be a lifelong learner and a voracious reader; he reads about 100 books every year on topics ranging from healthcare policy to employee engagement to tech to customer experience to values, visions, and beliefs. RSi, a privately held revenue cycle management service provider that exclusively services hospitals and healthcare systems, has exponentially grown since his 2014 arrival. The RCM pacesetter went from 40 employees at that point in time to 700+ employees and a multi-million dollar+ revenue base today along with a 'who's who' level of healthcare clients of note. When does Brent Rollins find time to read 100 books, much less to have recently authored a book of his own?

"Let's Go," New Book written by RSi CEO Brent Rollins RSi CEO Brent Rollins

Rollins' first book, entitled "Let's Go: How Core Values and Purpose Create a Business Journey Worth Making," is according to him, "100% about our process at RSi, in terms of what we call our DNA, our Purpose and our Core Values as they correlate and contribute to a winning culture. Essentially, this book is for current and future RSi teammates, as well as its current and future clients."

The book was published by Forbes Books' Advantage Media Group and is available on Amazon and soon to be available through other select booksellers. With nine chapters in 180 pages, Rollins walks readers through his early days in joining RSi and how he and the organization's leadership built its omnipresent value system on which they have banked their success and continue to bank their future.

When asked what prompted him to disclose the "secret sauce" in such a competitive market, Rollins replied, "Every word in this book, whether a true story or simple fable, is shining a light on the path our teammates take in their daily work, and it's also seen on the website, social channels, and business materials. This book isn't about a secret sauce. It is almost like a love letter to our team because it showcases how far we've come together, and it reinforces our vision. For those outside of our Company, I hope that entrepreneurs, new managers, thinkers, and doers see "Let's Go" as an example of the good – and maybe the great – that can happen in the workplace when we lead with Purpose and Values."

Highlights sure to interest readers include:

Insights on improving a company's client attrition rate – RSi's is a tiny portion of its industry competitors

The role that internal financial transparency plays in workforce culture and trust

Why the "wrong" customer isn't always right

How to find and define your company's purpose

Guiding quotes and ideas from some of the best business writers, with attribution

The management journey behind solidifying the 5 Core Values

One-on-one check-ins at all levels and across diverse teams

The real value of a winning culture

For multi-media assets, interview access and/or speaking engagements, members of the media and/or business community may contact RSi's Chief Brand Officer, Jennifer Evans, at (832) 693-9790 or [email protected]. To learn more about RSi, visit rsircm.com.

About Brent Rollins

Brent Rollins serves as Chief Executive Officer for RSi, harnessing 30 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) to lead the company through tremendous growth. Under Brent's direction, RSi has become a best-in-class provider of accounts receivable management and revenue cycle services for the hospital and the large physician practice market. Brent earned his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and his MBA from the University of West Georgia. He resides in South Carolina and is based in Columbia at RSi's corporate office.

About RSi

Your Goals. Our People.

RSi is a leading provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, from day one patient receivables to insurance follow up, that are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability while maintaining a "best in class" patient financial experience. RSi clientele includes six of the top 15 largest health systems in the country. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

