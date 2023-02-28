RSi Names Derek Shaw Chief Operating Officer, Dustin Spencer Chief Sales Officer

RCM Company's Existing and New Talent Poised for Exponential Growth in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSi, a "Best in KLAS" provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market, recently announced two changes within its executive leadership. Derek Shaw, the current President of RSi's recently acquired Invicta division, has been named as RSi's Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Dustin Spencer, RSi's Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer.

Derek Shaw, COO - RSi Dustin Spencer, CSO - RSi

Derek Shaw

Derek Shaw is widely recognized as an industry visionary in healthcare and revenue cycle management (RCM) technologies. "Derek is leading some of the most advanced RCM tech-driven solutions in the healthcare space right now. We anticipated a few additions and adjustments with the Invicta acquisition and our long term growth plan in mind. Derek's abilities in operations, data integration, process optimization and overall revenue cycle knowledge makes him a perfect addition to RSi's executive team as COO," said RSi's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Rollins.

As RSI'S COO (and concurrent President of its Invicta Health Solutions division), Derek will oversee all operations teams and continue to develop revenue cycle proven process solutions. Prior to Invicta, Derek served in leadership positions for several recognizable brands. He served as the Chief Operating Officer for ParrishShaw for 13 years, through completion of its acquisition by Advanced Patient Advocacy (APA) in 2016. While at ParrishShaw, he focused on operationalizing strategy, daily operations, sales, and technology engineering. Subsequently, he was retained as Vice President, Recovery for APA after the acquisition. He serves on a variety of technology and revenue cycle organization think tanks, councils, and boards, infusing next level thought leadership and inspiring change "at the speed of imagination." He holds both an M.B.A. and a B.B.A from University of Houston's nationally renowned C.T. Bauer College of Business, where he completed the Stagner Sales Institute's Program for Excellence in Selling.

Dustin Spencer

Dustin Spencer has served as RSi's Vice President of Sales since joining the Company in 2016. With more than 15 years of RCM experience, Dustin has worked in every region of the country and is well-versed in each market's unique challenges and opportunities. He leads RSi's efforts to serve healthcare providers, helping to resolve their pressing needs and serving as their "best employee." Before joining RSi, Dustin began his career at AMCOL Systems, where he and current RSi CEO Brent Rollins were responsible for the company's revenue growth. Dustin's extensive sales experience and industry knowledge make him a valuable asset to the RSi team, and his dedication to client success is evident in the results he achieves.

Brent Rollins commented on the news, stating, "Dustin Spencer is an absolute technician when it comes to sales and client development. His relentless focus on delivering the absolute best solutions for our clients is a key component of RSi's growth and success during his seven-year tenure, and I am more than excited to name him Chief Sales Officer."

Both appointments are effective immediately.

To learn more about RSi, visit rsircm.com. Members of the media may contact RSi's Chief Brand Officer, Jennifer Evans, at (832) 693-9790 or [email protected] for more information and to secure interview access. For multi-media assets, visit the digital press kit link here.

About RSi

RSi is a "Best in KLAS" leading provider of revenue cycle services to the hospital and large physician practice market. The Company's outsourcing solutions offer an attractive value proposition for hospitals looking to outsource portions of their revenue cycle operations while maintaining best in class patient financial experience. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, from day one patient receivables to insurance follow up, that are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

SOURCE RSi