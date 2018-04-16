RSi Unveils IRIS - World's #1 On-Shelf Availability Platform that Empowers Users to Rule the Shelf, Drive Profits

Retailers and suppliers have long been in search of "The Perfect Shelf": A shelf that contains the exact product a consumer wants, in the right store, at the right time. However, achieving the correct OSA and promotion allocation quantities, while ensuring efficient inventory, is a daunting task. The newly expanded IRIS platform not only ensures the perfect shelf for CPG companies and retailers, but a profitable one, too.

"IRIS allows retailers and CPGs to rule the shelf by establishing a baseline for OSA measurement, identifying the root causes of OSA roadblocks to correct any issues, and preventing those issues from happening again," said Kirk W. Wheeler, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing for RSi. "The industry-leading IRIS OSA platform clearly demonstrates how RSi is empowering CPG companies and retailers to collaborate in new ways so they can optimize supply chains, drive shopper satisfaction, and generate profitable results."

With more installs than any other OSA platform available, IRIS delivers over 100k OSA alerts daily and has captured more than $1B in identified potential recaptured sales for its users – empowering them to optimize their market positions in a globally challenging retail landscape. The newly expanded IRIS platform includes the following key modules:

Measure – Tracks OSA at the most granular level (store/product/day), with results that can be aggregated to provide precise assessments of OSA performance to establish a baseline.

– Tracks OSA at the most granular level (store/product/day), with results that can be aggregated to provide precise assessments of OSA performance to establish a baseline. Correct – Provides alerts when specific circumstances occur that indicate an imperfect shelf. These alerts are immediately delivered to the appropriate individual so that action may be taken to correct the situation and increase OSA performance.

– Provides alerts when specific circumstances occur that indicate an imperfect shelf. These alerts are immediately delivered to the appropriate individual so that action may be taken to correct the situation and increase OSA performance. Prevent – Takes advantage of business intelligence data analytics and machine learning technologies to avoid problems on the shelf before they occur.

RSi invites TPA participants to breakfast on Tuesday, April 17th 7:00 am – 8:00 am, and to stop by booth #12 to test their OSA IQ and see if they have what it takes to rule the shelf (plus earn some cool prizes). Can't attend the TPA Conference this year? No problem – visit: https://www.rsiosa.com/on-shelf-availability-quiz/ to test your OSA intelligence and start your journey to the perfect shelf today.

About RSi (Retail Solutions Inc.)

RSi is the world's leading technology company enabling CPG manufacturers and retailers to optimize their market position and drive greater profitability – from supply chain to shelf. We use our unparalleled industry knowledge, best-in-class technology solutions, and deep data expertise to empower our customers to collaborate in new ways to drive profitable results. RSi's cloud-based data transformation engine is fueled by digitally-enabled technologies that deliver actionable insights seamlessly and in real-time so customers can make better, more timely decisions. More than 500 CPG companies and over 225 retailers worldwide rely on RSi's proven technology solutions, such as IRIS, our industry-leading on-shelf availability platform. IRIS solves OSA problems and produces significant improvements in sales and shopper satisfaction. RSi's employees located in 20 locations across the globe are passionate about helping customers to rule the shelf, and own the future. To learn more, visit www.retailsolutions.com.

About Trading Partner Alliance (TPA)

The Trading Partner Alliance (TPA) is a joint industry affairs/industry relations leadership group that was formed by GMA and FMI in January 2009. The TPA exists to develop a shared retailer-manufacturer agenda on supply chain efficiency issues, the application of information technology, the adoption of environmentally-friendly business practices, and other issues. This common agenda is executed jointly by the FMI and GMA staffs and is overseen by the boards of directors of both organizations. To learn more about the event, please visit: https://www.fmi.org/supply-chain-conference

Media Relations

Jessica Tobey

Industry Relations Manager

Jessica.tobey@retailsolutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsi-unveils-iris---worlds-1-on-shelf-availability-platform-that-empowers-users-to-rule-the-shelf-drive-profits-300630081.html

SOURCE Retail Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.retailsolutions.com

