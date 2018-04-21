RSi Unveils IRIS On-Shelf Availability Platform at NACDS, Empowering Users to Rule the Shelf and Increase Profits

For chain drug stores and their suppliers, attaining the perfect shelf is more vital than ever. The shoppers' path-to-purchase continues to undergo historic changes, making it imperative that retail and CPG partners collaborate closely and have the right tools, insights and support to maximize their sales performance, from supply chain to shelf.

To that end, the IRIS platform establishes an essential baseline for OSA measurement, identifying the root causes of OSA roadblocks to correct any issues, and prevent them from happening again. For example, Colgate-Palmolive is leveraging Retail Shelf Alerting as part of the IRIS platform to measurably improve its on-shelf availability.

"Colgate can now see a correlation between OSA improvement and an increase in sales," said Tracey Plumleigh, Retail Manager, Walmart Team at Colgate-Palmolive. "Now, we're not just protecting the shelf space that we have, but we're allowing that demand to be optimized to potentially gain more shelf space as shoppers start to buy more items (that are continuously in stock). We have a better idea of what real shelf demand is."

"At RSi we are single-mindedly focused on enabling our partners and customers to optimize their market position and drive substantially greater profitability – from supply chain to shelf," said Kirk W. Wheeler, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing for RSi. "By measuring, correcting and preventing OSA issues, the IRIS platform empowers organizations to successfully address OSA and thus drive more sales, more profitably."

The newly expanded IRIS platform delivers over 100k OSA alerts daily and has captured more than $1B in identified potential recaptured sales for CPG and retail users – allowing them to optimize their market positions in a globally challenging retail landscape. IRIS includes the following key modules:

Measure – Tracks OSA at the most granular level (store/product/day), with results that can be aggregated to provide precise assessments of OSA performance to establish a baseline.

RSi invites NACDS Annual attendees to learn how to Rule the Shelf with IRIS, by requesting a meeting at: https://www.retailsolutions.com/company/contact-us/.

About RSi (Retail Solutions Inc.)

RSi is the world's leading technology company enabling CPG manufacturers and retailers to optimize their market position and drive greater profitability – from supply chain to shelf. We use our unparalleled industry knowledge, best-in-class technology solutions, and deep data expertise to empower our customers to collaborate in new ways to drive profitable results. RSi's cloud-based data transformation engine is fueled by digitally-enabled technologies that deliver actionable insights seamlessly and in real-time so customers can make better, more timely decisions. More than 500 CPG companies and over 225 retailers worldwide rely on RSi's proven technology solutions, such as IRIS, our industry-leading on-shelf availability platform. IRIS solves OSA problems and produces significant improvements in sales and shopper satisfaction. RSi's employees located in 20 locations across the globe are passionate about helping customers to rule the shelf, and own the future. To learn more, visit www.retailsolutions.com.

About NACDS

NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chain members operate 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' more than 100 chain member companies include regional chains and national companies. Chains employ more than 3.2 million individuals, including 178,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, while offering innovative products and services that improve patient health and wellness. NACDS members also include more than 850 supplier partners and over 60 international members representing 21 countries. Please visit www.NACDS.org.

