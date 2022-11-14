RSL's new reference in-wall speaker... a new in-wall solution featuring a 15° angled baffled, phase- coherent laterally-aligned drivers and independent tweeter adjustment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, RSL Speaker Systems will begin shipping the W25E Reference In-Wall loudspeaker. This new speaker builds upon RSL's award-winning heritage of factory-direct loudspeakers. The new W25E is a versatile loudspeaker suited for virtually any audio environment. The unique angled asymmetric design finally allows an in-wall speaker to truly have positional optimization. The mirrored design is keyed for specific "Left", "Center" OR "Right" speaker placement providing ideal directionality to the MLP (Main Listening Position). Historically, this has been a major performance compromise for traditional in-wall speakers for use in home theater applications where the sound is almost always "off-axis" and not ideal. Whether it is an L/C/R application, Rear or Side Surround channels, ATMOS™ overhead, or just complementary in-wall speakers for anywhere in your home, the new W25E directs the sound where needed.

RSL Speakers Announce the Release of the W25E Reference In-wall L/C/R/SURROUND/ATMOS™ Speaker

The W25E features the following attributes:

Universal L/C/R/Surround channel optimization

Laterally-aligned asymmetrical mirrored baffling

Adjustable tweeter swivel alignment and attenuation

Mineral-filled woven textured poly-cone with butyl-rubber surround

Audiophile-grade crossover components

Edgeless magnetically attached grille design

Cut-out template and paint shield included

Design allows for both Horizontal or Vertical mounting within standard 2×4 construction

The new edgeless, rectangular design follows RSL's C34EMKII in-ceiling model with a matching mesh grille and finish to provide a consistent family of features, functions, and style. This allows for RSL's signature performance and value to be the perfect choice for both pre and post-construction applications with a seamless and consistent aesthetic.

Specifications for the new W25E are as follows:

Woofer: Dual 5 ¼" Woofers with High-Energy Ferrite Magnets, Woven textured Mineral-Filled Poly-Cones, Butyl Rubber Surrounds, and High-Strength Cold-Rolled Stamped Steel Frames.

Dual 5 ¼" Woofers with High-Energy Ferrite Magnets, Woven textured Mineral-Filled Poly-Cones, Butyl Rubber Surrounds, and High-Strength Cold-Rolled Stamped Steel Frames. Tweeter: 22mm (7/8") Treated-Fabric Exposed Dome Swivel Tweeter with Neodymium Magnet

22mm (7/8") Treated-Fabric Exposed Dome Swivel Tweeter with Neodymium Magnet Frequency Response: 48Hz-20,000 Hz ± 3dB

48Hz-20,000 Hz ± 3dB Recommended Impedance setting for amplifiers: 6 or 8 ohms

6 or 8 ohms Sensitivity: 91dB SPL

91dB SPL Recommended Power: 35–175 Watts

35–175 Watts Crossover Frequency: 3,200Hz

3,200Hz Crossover Slope: Asymmetric 12/6dB per octave

Asymmetric 12/6dB per octave Crossover Parts: Proprietary, Low Insertion-Loss Lami-Core and Air-Core Inductors, RSL Poly Capacitors, Non-Inductive Resistors, Gold-Plated Spring-Loaded Binding Posts, FR-2 PCB

Proprietary, Low Insertion-Loss Lami-Core and Air-Core Inductors, RSL Poly Capacitors, Non-Inductive Resistors, Gold-Plated Spring-Loaded Binding Posts, FR-2 PCB Tuning Method: Infinite Baffle

Infinite Baffle System Resonance: Application Dependent

Application Dependent Weight: 7.6 lbs.

7.6 lbs. Shipping Weight: 9.2 lbs.

9.2 lbs. Dimensions: (Overall): Depth 4", Width 9⅞", Height 14".

Depth 4", Width 9⅞", Height 14". Dimensions: (Mounting): Depth 3¾" , Width 8⅞", Height 13"

To learn more info about the new W25E Reference In-Wall Loudspeaker, please visit: https://rslspeakers.com/w25e-in-wall-speaker/

About RSL Speaker Systems

RSL Speaker Systems, also known as Rogersound Labs, started manufacturing and selling specialty loudspeakers in the early 1970's through its numerous Southern California retail locations. As the industry's original "Factory-Direct" speaker company, RSL continues this tradition today via its direct-to-consumer model, where its speakers are now available exclusively through their website rslspeakers.com. This factory-direct tradition offers an unmatched value proposition that includes free shipping and a free trial period without the expense of a "middle-man" associated with products sold through conventional retail distribution.

Press contact:

Andrew Kallen

800-905-5485

https://rslspeakers.com

