Follow up to the award winning CG3 and CG23, the new models introduce a new appearance, refined performance, and lower price available for purchase starting October 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday Oct. 21, 2022, RSL Speaker Systems will begin shipping the CG3 & CG23 "M" series loudspeakers. This new series builds upon RSL's award-winning heritage of the CG3 and CG23 compact bookshelf speakers originally released in 2016. These new models were developed in direct response to current economic factors to offer an even more enjoyable listening experience at a lower price. Refinements include lower insertion-loss crossovers and higher grade magnets that allow for a familiar sound, but now with increased output per watt. This new model retains the patented Compression Guide™ enclosure tuning technology yielding reduced panel resonance and fast transient performance.

RSL Speakers Announces Release of their New CG3M and CG23M Series Bookshelf Speakers

The new "Matte" finish provides a more contemporary and neutral appearance while offering increased durability, scratch resistance, and a "vanishing fingerprint" textured surface. This new finish can blend seamlessly into virtually any environment, making it an easy choice for adding audio to any room.

The final release specifications for the new updated CG3M and CG23M are as follows:

SPECIFICATIONS – CG3M

Woofer: 4" mineral-filled woven aramid fiber cone with Y35 high-grade ferrite magnet

4" mineral-filled woven aramid fiber cone with Y35 high-grade ferrite magnet Tweeter: 1" silk dome, neodymium magnet

1" silk dome, neodymium magnet Frequency Response: 90-20,000 Hz ± 3dB

90-20,000 Hz ± 3dB Recommended Impedance setting for amplifiers: 6 or 8 ohms

6 or 8 ohms Sensitivity: 86.5 dB SPL @ 1W/ 1M

86.5 dB SPL @ 1W/ Recommended Power: 25–125 watts

25–125 watts Crossover Frequency: 2,800 Hz

2,800 Hz Crossover Slope : Asymmetric 12 dB/octave

: Asymmetric 12 dB/octave Crossover Parts: Air–core and inductors, poly-capacitors, gold-plated binding posts

Air–core and inductors, poly-capacitors, gold-plated binding posts Tuning Method: Compression Guide™

Compression Guide™ System Resonance: 80 Hz

80 Hz Weight: 6 lbs.

6 lbs. Dimensions: H: 9 1/2" W: 5 3/16" D: 6 7/16 "(Without grille 6"). 6 ¾ including keyhole mount

SPECIFICATIONS – CG23M

Woofer: Dual 4" mineral-filled woven aramid fiber cones with Y35 high-grade ferrite magnets

Dual 4" mineral-filled woven aramid fiber cones with Y35 high-grade ferrite magnets Tweeter: 1" silk dome, neodymium magnet

1" silk dome, neodymium magnet Frequency Response: 80-20,000 Hz ± 3db

80-20,000 Hz ± 3db Recommended Impedance setting for amplifiers: 6 or 8 ohms

6 or 8 ohms Sensitivity: 89 dB SPL @ 1W/ 1M

89 dB SPL @ 1W/ Recommended Power: 40-150 watts

40-150 watts Crossover Frequency: 2,800 Hz

2,800 Hz Crossover Slope: Asymmetric 12 dB/octave

Asymmetric 12 dB/octave Crossover Parts: Air–core Inductors, poly capacitors, and gold-plated binding posts

Air–core Inductors, poly capacitors, and gold-plated binding posts Tuning Method: Compression Guide™

Compression Guide™ System Resonance: 75 Hz

75 Hz Weight: 10 lbs.

10 lbs. Dimensions (vertical): H: 16" W: 6" D: 6 1/2 "(Without grille 6 ")

To learn more info about the new CG3M and CG23M please visit: https://rslspeakers.com/cg3m-overview

About RSL Speaker Systems

RSL Speaker Systems, also known as Rogersound Labs, started manufacturing and selling specialty loudspeakers in the early 1970's through its numerous Southern California retail locations. As the industry's original "Factory-Direct" speaker company, RSL continues this tradition today via its direct-to-consumer model, where its speakers are now available exclusively through their website rslspeakers.com. This factory-direct tradition offers an unmatched value proposition that includes free shipping and a free trial period without the expense of a "middle-man" associated with products sold through conventional retail distribution.

PRESS CONTACT

Drew Kallen

800-905-5485

https://rslspeakers.com/

SOURCE RSL Speaker Systems