RSM and Unit4 Extend Agreement with Five-Year Contract to Serve 6,500 Consultants with Industry Leading Cloud PSA Technology

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that RSM US LLP (RSM) has extended its agreement with Unit4 for a further five years, as the sole provider delivering Unit4 Professional Services Automation (PSA) in the cloud to half its workforce, from four thousand to six and a half thousand employees.

RSM is the nation's fifth largest accounting firm by revenue and the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market.

RSM is a rapidly growing organization and requires accurate visibility into an extensive pool of resources and projects to serve clients effectively. With Unit4 PSA in the Cloud extended across the organization, RSM will benefit from:

An industry-specific solution that provides full visibility across client-facing projects including project progress analytics and resource utilization across time zones.

Seamless project scheduling and resourcing, with seamless tracking of execution stages and project financials.

Built natively on Microsoft Dynamics, Unit4 PSA delivers out-of-the-box integration with Microsoft applications driving automation, and reducing time spent on administrative tasks – for example using Outlook retrieval for automated update of time sheets.

Productivity and project margin optimization ensures projects complete successfully in the most efficient way possible.

"As a rapidly expanding organization, it's vital we provide our people with top-notch technology for delivering clear visibility and control over projects, as well as automations that ensure we can help our clients reach their business goals," said Sergio de la Fe, national enterprise accounts leader with RSM US LLP. "Unit4 PSA is an innovative solution with native Microsoft integration and the breadth of functionality to meet the requirements of our teams. Unit4 has proven the value it can deliver to RSM in recent years, and we want to extend that value by expanding access to the solution."

"RSM is at the forefront of modern technology, and a leading organization when it comes to driving digital transformation to the benefit of its people and customers," said Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4. "We're very proud to support them with purposeful automation enabling them to pivot, strengthen, and accelerate their business in an ever-changing environment. We focus on delivering value to people-centric businesses and extending our agreement with RSM means we can deliver more value and focus on People Experience for their customers and employees. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with RSM and delivering joint value to customers."

