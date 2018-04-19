RSM Expands Consulting Services by Joining Forces with Explore Consulting

This transaction expands RSM's consulting practice and its growing presence in the broader Seattle market by adding nearly 60 professionals to the team in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the country. It also enhances the firm's growing technology and management consulting practice through Explore Consulting's deep knowledge and expertise in NetSuite, a platform of software offerings focused on helping businesses manage their finances, operations, e-commerce and customer relationship functions. Co-founders Steve Jones, CEO, and Jeremy DeSpain, COO, will join RSM as consulting principals, and their full team will transition to RSM upon closing.

RSM has been ranked the top NetSuite provider in the U.S. for the past five years, with Explore Consulting consistently ranked among the top five providers since becoming a NetSuite partner in 2002. Together, the firms will further distinguish RSM's lead in providing middle market companies with NetSuite solutions for financial management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and e-commerce and digital marketing solutions.

"The size, depth and breadth of our combined NetSuite practice will be a major force in the market, creating opportunities for our clients, our people and our firms," said Brian Becker, national consulting leader for RSM US LLP. "This is yet another example of RSM's commitment to leading the way in meeting the evolving needs of middle market businesses."

RSM and Explore Consulting share a client-centric approach to doing business, with a focus on building enduring, trusted relationships.

"We are excited to join RSM in this important step forward for both of our firms," said Jones. "Our customer-focused philosophy and our expertise and service offerings represent a perfect fit for RSM's growing technology and management consulting practice. We especially look forward to continuing to serve our client base and offering a broader array of services to meet their business needs across tax, audit and other consulting services while at the same time helping RSM's clients take advantage of expanded e-commerce, retail and digital marketing offerings."

"Consulting continues to be an area of rapid growth for RSM, and we are pleased that our clients can benefit from the knowledge and expertise the Explore Consulting team offers," said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO of RSM US LLP. "Just like RSM, Explore Consulting listens to its clients to understand their unique needs, and tailors services to address their challenges and opportunities. RSM and Explore Consulting principals and team members have had consistent, positive connection over the years and have already begun collaborating as first-choice advisors to middle market leaders."

The team from Explore Consulting will continue to be located in their existing offices at 10900 NE 8th St., Suite 200, Bellevue, WA, 98004 after completion of the transaction.

About Explore Consulting, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Explore Consulting was founded in 2001 and is a professional services company dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for their customers' business applications needs. Having specialized in SaaS solutions for more than 17 years, Explore Consulting is the largest and most experienced NetSuite reseller and solution provider in the Northwestern United States. Explore Consulting is well-known as a leader in NetSuite implementation, customization, integration, and E-commerce, has been a 12-time NetSuite Star Performer, won 28 NetSuite awards, has twice been named NetSuite Partner of the Year, Americas, and in 2016 was named the inaugural NetSuite SuiteCommerce Partner of the Year.

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent, audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

