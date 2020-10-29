RSM US LLP Enters Agreement with Market Alpha Advisors to Collaborate on LIBOR Transition Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Alpha Advisors, a financial markets advisory firm that specializes in market structure and financial technology, today announced an agreement with RSM US LLP (RSM), the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, to provide subject matter expertise and technical services related to the cessation of LIBOR to RSM clients.

Market Alpha Advisors specializes in helping clients unpack the complex aspects of market structure, which requires understanding the granular details along with an ability to tie data and information to strategic initiatives. Advisory services related to the LIBOR transition is a core focus for Market Alpha and they have helped clients in all aspects of their preparations, including:

Governance structure

Communication strategy

Exposure identification

Product strategy

Contractual remediation

Advice on accounting, tax and regulatory matters

Implementation and conversion

"We are very excited to be working with RSM and its LIBOR transition team. With a significant footprint in the United States many of RSM's clients are in need of support with the demise of LIBOR less than 15 months away," said Michael Koegler, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Market Alpha Advisors.

Market Alpha Advisors uses state-of-the-art technology and proprietary processes in the identification, classification and remediation of contracts tied to LIBOR. This allows clients to get a handle on the LIBOR fallback exposure embedded in their contracts.

"Asset managers and investors have to realize there is a new risk associated with their floating rate note portfolios – LIBOR fallback risk. It is only a matter of time before deals with inadequate fallback language start losing value," said Pieter van Vredenburch, Principal and Co-Founder of Market Alpha Advisors.

"The discontinuation of LIBOR at the end of 2021 may seem distant, especially for firms in the throes of dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but this is a pivotal period and firms should start planning now," said Jim Greisch, national financial services industry leader with RSM US LLP. "Our agreement with Market Alpha Advisors focuses on helping firms assess their LIBOR risk exposure as an initial step to developing a transition plan. Together, we're prepared to help firms transition away from LIBOR, while effectively managing the associated risks."

About Market Alpha

Market Alpha Advisors is a market structure and financial technology advisory firm that works with asset managers, insurance companies, banks, exchanges, technology providers and other financial institutions to solve complex problems within the capital markets and asset management industries. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York, its two co-founders have more than 50 years of experience in financial markets trading, sales and technology at some of the biggest financial services firms in the industry. Members of the Market Alpha team have held senior business, product and technology roles across leading financial institutions, technology firms, data providers and exchange operators. They possess a deep understanding of all the issues related to financial market structure and technology, especially those issues related to the cessation of LIBOR. Clients rely on the Market Alpha team of experienced market practitioners to leverage its best-in-class market structure and fintech advisory services. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Market Alpha Advisors is a member of the LSTA.

Securities transactions are affected through INTE Securities LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC.

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Market Alpha Advisors