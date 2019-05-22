RSM's Industry Eminence Program Announces Class of 2019

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce the second class of the firm's Industry Eminence Program. The new eminence class joined the 10 members of the firm's inaugural class in New York City this month to kick off their participation in the three-year program.

"It's incredibly exciting to see how the Industry Eminence Program has flourished in just one year," said Joe Adams, managing partner and chief executive officer with RSM US LLP. "We now have 22 bright, highly accomplished people in the program who will be developing and sharing valuable information that will help drive thoughtful client conversations and further advance RSM's vision to be the first-choice advisor to middle market leaders globally. We predicted this program would be a game changer for the firm – we were right."

Created and led by Joe Brusuelas, RSM US LLP chief economist, and Kevin Depew, RSM US LLP deputy chief economist, the cutting-edge program will position this new class of senior analysts during their first year to understand, forecast and communicate business, economic and technology trends shaping the industries RSM serves.

Senior analysts will focus 50 percent of their time on the eminence program and 50 percent on continuing to serve clients. Over the three years of the program, participants will concentrate on learning the foundations of industry analysis and thought leadership development, and they will bring that knowledge to current and prospective clients, the marketplace and their peers within the firm.

The program is an intensive immersion into data analytics, trend analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning designed for experienced managers through partners. Senior analysts will leave the program with the ability to analyze and interpret economic and industry trends and data, and will serve as internal and external thought leaders for clients. They will also become regular contributors to The Real Economy, RSM's monthly publication focused on economic issues impacting the middle market, and will produce other thought leadership for their industries.

"In this rapidly evolving economy, it's imperative that we stay attuned to economic indicators so that we can forecast the potential impact on our clients and the industries in which they operate," said Brusuelas. "Through this program, our senior analysts are trained to anticipate trends and provide actionable insights to help RSM advise clients on the conditions impacting middle market leaders and beyond. We're excited to expand the program and look forward to the added value that the new class will bring to our clients, our industry teams and the marketplace."

"The first year of the program has exceeded our expectations due to the commitment of our inaugural class of senior analysts," said Depew. "We are confident that this impressive new class will apply the knowledge they gain through this intensive curriculum to better serve our clients and our people. I have no doubt that we are in for another great year, and I'm looking forward to it."

The 2019 class of RSM Industry Eminence Program senior analysts includes:

"These 12 talented individuals are passionate about how industry expertise takes client experience to the next level," said Don Lipari, national industry leader with RSM US LLP. "Each one brings an innovative mindset that will contribute to the continued success of the program. The overall enthusiasm for the program has been rewarding to see, and we are thrilled with how quickly our inaugural class has been able to translate insights into opportunities for our clients. We are sure this class will do the same."

The second class of industry senior analysts was selected in January 2019. Applications for the next class will be accepted this fall.

