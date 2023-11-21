RSNA 2023: CodaMetrix Announces Agreement to Bring AI-Powered Automated Coding to More Healthcare Providers

News provided by

CodaMetrix

21 Nov, 2023, 12:43 ET

CodaMetrix's solution is recognized by KLAS Research, and proven to help providers realize an average 60% reduction in claims denials and 50% savings on coding costs

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodaMetrix announced a strategic distribution agreement with GE HealthCare to bring CMX Automate™, a cloud-based autonomous coding solution, to GE HealthCare customers. This agreement will enable GE HealthCare customers to rapidly benefit from CodaMetrix's CMX Automate solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous medical coding to bolster both quality and efficiency in coding. CMX Automate is recognized by KLAS Research as No. 1 in the "Reduce Cost of Care" category.

In GE HealthCare's booth 7326 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 annual meeting, they will share how CMX Automate fits into its digital ecosystem. CodaMetrix will also provide live product demonstrations in booth 6146 at RSNA.

CodaMetrix's solution will be delivered through GE HealthCare's digital platform, which standardizes integration architecture and offers a secure, vendor-neutral environment that aggregates siloed healthcare data and enables core application services. The addition of CodaMetrix reflects GE HealthCare's commitment to bringing AI powered digital solutions to customers that address the mission-critical challenges facing healthcare providers today.

CMX Automate™ from CodaMetrix combines machine learning (ML), deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to translate clinical notes automatically, accurately, and autonomously into billing and diagnostic codes to ensure claims consistently represent the unique and complete episode of care, while reducing the human coding workload.

By leveraging the power of AI-based autonomous medical coding, healthcare providers can reduce costs, improve accuracy, and increase efficiency across the revenue cycle. Today, leading healthcare provider organizations - including Mass General Brigham, University of Colorado Medicine, Yale Medicine, and Henry Ford Health Systems - have already recognized a significant reduction in claims denials (60%) and savings on coding costs (50%) as a result of adopting CMX Automate.

"We're honored to work with GE HealthCare. This collaboration reflects our mission at CodaMetrix to make high-quality, consistent coding affordable and reliable through the intelligent application of AI and automation," said Hamid Tabatabaie, President and CEO at CodaMetrix. "We're excited to now offer even more providers access to CMX Automate at a time when coder workforce shortages and physician burnout are at all-time highs. The type of clinical specificity provided by our CMX Automate platform is key to optimizing the revenue cycle management process, but it also holds the potential to support clinical-decision making and data-driven research over time."

To set time to meet at RSNA and learn more about the partnership between GE Healthcare and CodaMetrix, please visit: http://bit.ly/3G5ZyLb.

About CodaMetrix

CodaMetrix provides an AI-powered platform for multi-specialty medical coding, a $20B annual market. On average, providers utilizing the CMX platform see a 60% reduction in claims denials and a 50% savings on coding costs. CMX is in use at more than a dozen premier provider organizations and health systems, representing more than 200 hospitals and 50K providers. The platform - which was incubated within a leading healthcare system - is uniquely designed with a comprehensive patient-centric longitudinal view of records. Built for and by providers, the CMX platform is recognized by KLAS Research as No. 1 in the "Reduce Cost of Care" category, and provides real-time audit capabilities and seamless EHR integration which are used as a feedback loop to continuously improve learning. For more information, visit us at: Codametrix.com and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts
AMP COMMS. - [email protected]

SOURCE CodaMetrix

Also from this source

CodaMetrix Tops 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Report for Reducing Cost of Care

CodaMetrix Tops 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Report for Reducing Cost of Care

CodaMetrix, an AI technology platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles, today announced it has ranked first in the 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions ...
CodaMetrix Appoints Veteran Product Executive Cathy Donohue as SVP of Product

CodaMetrix Appoints Veteran Product Executive Cathy Donohue as SVP of Product

CodaMetrix, the premier autonomous medical coding AI platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles, today announced the appointment of Cathy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.