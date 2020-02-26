MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSPCT Basketball Technologies Ltd from Tel Aviv, Israel, the world leader in basketball shot tracking and the number one USA operator of NBA teams in the 2019-2020 season, responded to news of Pillar Vision's lawsuit:



RSPCT is the most used shot tracking solution in the NBA. We are winning in the marketplace.

We are surprised Pillar Vision sued us. They reached out to us more than two years ago about their patents. We asked them to explain their basis for an accusation because we did not think we infringed. They never responded.

Our only explanation for their last action from yesterday is panic.

We've always competed on the basketball court; if necessary, we'll compete and win on the legal court as well.

Pillar Vision's historical efforts to use the court system have been unsuccessful. We will defend ourselves vigorously and make sure their record stays.

RSPCT will continue to deliver to its customers reliable, honest, high-quality shooting technology, empowering coaches, players and teams.

About RSPCT

RSPCT is an Israeli company that brings precision in shooting analytics to basketball. Its IP-backed product tracks not only FG percentage but also each shot's accuracy and full trajectory. This data is delivered in real time with high precision and reliability.

RSPCT was the first to advance beyond the classic shooting metrics of made\missed and arc, and create actionable metrics for shooting evaluation and improvement that generate value all across the basketball world, daily.

RSPCT is the dominant shot tracking solution in the NBA, with more teams using RSPCT than any other solution, including teams that tried other solutions and chose to move to RSPCT.

RSPCT is backed by top NBA stakeholders and superstars.

