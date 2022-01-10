RSUI Announces Leadership Appointments

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSUI Group, Inc. today announced the appointment of Phillip McCrorie to the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding David Leonard, who will become Executive Chairman until he retires from active employment on March 31, 2022. The CEO transition was effective January 1, 2022.

"Alleghany has been the proud owner of RSUI since July of 2003 and has seen exceptional profitability through multiple market cycles under the leadership of Dave Leonard," said Joe Brandon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alleghany Corporation. "Dave has positioned RSUI superbly for success in the years to come under the leadership of Phillip and his talented executive team of Andrew Whittington and Lee Sjostrom. We thank Dave for everything he has done for RSUI and Alleghany and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Mr. McCrorie has been with RSUI since 2003, first as the firm's CFO, then as Executive Vice President and since July 2019, as RSUI's President. Mr. Whittington and Mr. Sjostrom, along with the Human Resources, Claims, and Actuarial Departments will report to Mr. McCrorie.

"RSUI is the premier franchise in the specialty insurance market serving wholesale brokers across the country," said Mr. McCrorie. "Our underwriting, claims and support department expertise is second to none and I am very proud to lead this talented and dedicated team and to continue to build on our success."

Other leadership changes include the appointment of Andrew Whittington as President and Chief Underwriting Officer and Lee Sjostrom as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sjostrom will retain his Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer titles.

Mr. Whittington has been with RSUI since 2004 and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Property Department Manager since July 2019. As Chief Underwriting Officer, all product Line managers, along with the Analytics/Communications Department will report to Andrew.

Mr. Sjostrom joined RSUI in 2003 and has been the CFO since 2012 and Executive Vice President since July 2019. The Finance, Information Technology, and Regulatory Compliance /Risk Management Departments will report to Lee.

Mr. McCrorie will become Chairman of RSUI's Board of Directors upon Mr. Leonard's retirement in March. Mr. Leonard will remain on the Board of Directors. Mr. Whittington and Mr. Sjostrom will also join RSUI's Board on April 1, 2022.

About RSUI

RSUI is the brand name for RSUI Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (including insurance companies RSUI Indemnity Company, Landmark American Insurance Company and Covington Specialty Insurance Company). RSUI, wholly owned by Alleghany Corporation (NYSE-Y), is a leading underwriter of wholesale specialty insurance products based in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit www.rsui.com for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

(212) 739-6729

[email protected]

SOURCE RSUI Group, Inc.