RSUPPORT Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for its Global R&D Center

Recognized for Outstanding Security Excellence, Strengthening Customer Trust and Global Competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSUPPORT Co., Ltd., a leading provider of remote solutions, announced today that its Global R&D Center has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, jointly established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), is the globally recognized standard for information security management. This certification is awarded to organizations that successfully implement and maintain a rigorous ISMS, passing stringent evaluations across multiple security domains.

RSUPPORT's Global R&D Center achieved certification after meeting the high standards set for 123 criteria, including information security management frameworks and access controls. This prestigious certification demonstrates RSUPPORT's unwavering commitment to robust information security practices, providing customers and stakeholders with confidence in its development and management processes.

With this certification, RSUPPORT enhances its global competitiveness and reinforces trust among its customers by ensuring robust security measures across its flagship solutions, including RemoteView and RemoteCall. The Global R&D Center plays a critical role in the development, quality assurance, and management of RSUPPORT's core products.

"We are proud to have received ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which reaffirms our commitment to adhering to the highest standards of information security in the remote solutions industry," said Hyung-su Seo, CEO of RSUPPORT. He also added, "We will remain dedicated to delivering highly reliable products and services to businesses across a wide range of industries worldwide."

RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive suite of remote solutions to over 10,000 enterprises and institutions across 24 countries, including RemoteView, a remote access and control solution; RemoteCall, a remote support solution; and RemoteVS, a remote sales solution. Its clients span a variety of industries, including manufacturing, finance, ICT, public services, and education. The company is also expanding its product portfolio with innovative solutions, including an AI-powered meeting transcription service and a Metaverse-based communication platform, to meet the evolving needs of global businesses.

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been a pioneer and a leader in the global remote solutions industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises worldwide. With its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote solutions, including RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, and RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support.

RSUPPORT serves over 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, such as PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and financial companies. As a result, RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

