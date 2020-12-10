RSUPPORT Offers Free 'RemoteMeeting' for Christmas and New Year's Non-Face-To-Face Meetings

RemoteMeeting allows easy video conferencing through a web browser without installing a separate program. Just click the 'Start meeting' button on the RemoteMeeting website (www.remotemeeting.com) and enter a nickname to instantly create a virtual space (meeting room) to meet up. Invite up to 30 family members or friends asking them to simply enter the access code (6 digits random number) or send them email with the connection link as well as by messenger.

It provides an intuitive user environment (UX/UI) that can be easily understood by non-technical users, so that you do not waste time explaining how to use the service. It supports Korean, English, and Japanese to help people get in touch with anyone overseas.

During the event period, businesses also can use RemoteMeeting for free. Most companies used to have frequent meetings before Christmas season, this year, however, it seems unable to have a face-to-face meeting these days due to the COVID-19. In this regard, RSUPPORT has decided to support its RemoteMeeting for free to businesses, so that they are able to continue their business.

RSUPPORT provided its own non-contact solutions for free to support small and medium-sized businesses' transition to work from home and online classes to schools in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Hyung Su Seo, CEO of RSUPPORT, said, "It is a sort of our privilege to help and support people and businesses with our technology and services during this severe situation, which the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is rapidly increasing around the world." He also added "RSUPPORT continues to participate and support the social distancing campaign."

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been one of the pioneers and led the global remote solution industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

Based on its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote and non-contact solutions: RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support, and RemoteSeminar for the online seminar.

RSUPPORT delivers its outstanding remote services for more than 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, including PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, financial companies, etc. That is how RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

