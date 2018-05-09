RSV and HPIV-3 Infections Drug Development: 2018 Pipeline Review

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are 127 products in development for RSV infections and key companies operating in this pipeline space include Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune and ReViral.
There are five products in development for HPIV-3 infections and companies operating in this pipeline space include Ansun Biopharma and Amarillo Biosciences.
Molecular targets present in the RSV and HPIV-3 pipeline landscapes include exo alpha sialidase and fatty acid synthase.
This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for the respiratory tract infections respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human parainfluenza virus 3 (HPIV-3). It comprehensively documents therapeutics under development for RSV and HPIV-3 infections, and features dormant and discontinued products.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for RSV and HPIV-3 infections?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?
Reasons to buy
- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication
- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each
- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these
- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration
Companies Mentioned
- 3-V Biosciences Inc
- Abivax SA
- Ablynx NV
- ADMA Biologics Inc
- Agilvax Inc
- Amarillo Biosciences Inc
- Anima Biotech Ltd
- Ansun Biopharma Inc
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Artificial Cell Technologies Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Celltrion Inc
- Curevac AG
- DBV Technologies SA
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Evec Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Gene Techno Science Co Ltd
- GenVec Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- iBio Inc
- Immunovaccine Inc
- Immunwork Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
- Kineta Inc
- mAbxience SA
- MedImmune LLC
- Medivir AB
- Mymetics Corp
- NanoBio Corp
- Navigen Inc
- Novavax Inc
- Phoenix Biotechnology Inc
- Profectus BioSciences Inc
- Pulmocide Ltd
- ReViral Ltd
- Romark Laboratories LC
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- TechnoVax Inc
- Themis Bioscience GmbH
- Vault Pharma Inc
- Vaxart Inc
- Virometix AG
- Visterra Inc
- VLP Biotech Inc
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
2.1 Report Coverage
2.2 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections - Overview
2.3 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections - Overview
3 Therapeutics Development
3.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
3.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections
4 Therapeutics Assessment
4.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
4.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
5.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
5.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections
6 Dormant Projects
6.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
6.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections
7 Discontinued Products
7.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
7.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections
8 Product Development Milestones
8.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5fzkh/rsv_and_hpiv3?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsv-and-hpiv-3-infections-drug-development-2018-pipeline-review-300645470.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article