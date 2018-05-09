RSV and HPIV-3 Infections Drug Development: 2018 Pipeline Review

There are 127 products in development for RSV infections and key companies operating in this pipeline space include Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune and ReViral.

There are five products in development for HPIV-3 infections and companies operating in this pipeline space include Ansun Biopharma and Amarillo Biosciences.

Molecular targets present in the RSV and HPIV-3 pipeline landscapes include exo alpha sialidase and fatty acid synthase.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for the respiratory tract infections respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human parainfluenza virus 3 (HPIV-3). It comprehensively documents therapeutics under development for RSV and HPIV-3 infections, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for RSV and HPIV-3 infections?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

Reasons to buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

Companies Mentioned



3-V Biosciences Inc

Abivax SA

Ablynx NV

ADMA Biologics Inc

Agilvax Inc

Amarillo Biosciences Inc

Anima Biotech Ltd

Ansun Biopharma Inc

Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC

Artificial Cell Technologies Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Celltrion Inc

Curevac AG

DBV Technologies SA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Evec Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gene Techno Science Co Ltd

GenVec Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

iBio Inc

Immunovaccine Inc

Immunwork Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Kineta Inc

mAbxience SA

MedImmune LLC

Medivir AB

Mymetics Corp

NanoBio Corp

Navigen Inc

Novavax Inc

Phoenix Biotechnology Inc

Profectus BioSciences Inc

Pulmocide Ltd

ReViral Ltd

Romark Laboratories LC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

TechnoVax Inc

Themis Bioscience GmbH

Vault Pharma Inc

Vaxart Inc

Virometix AG

Visterra Inc

VLP Biotech Inc

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Coverage

2.2 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections - Overview

2.3 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections

3.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections

4.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections

5.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections

6.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections

7.2 Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections



