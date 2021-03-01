RSW/US and Two Temp-to-Hire Success Stories

CINCINNATI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation/agency new business firm for marketing agencies, is excited to announce the promotion of two employees who both started as temp-to-hires nearly a decade ago.

We are proud to announce the promotion of Miguel Trejo to Vice President of Marcomm and List Operations. Miguel previously led the Marcomm team as the Director of Marcomm.

Miguel has been a proven leader and visionary in the RSW/US organization. Miguel, along with his predecessor, helped turn the List team and the Marcomm team into category leading, marketing and contact list generating powerhouses.

With Miguel overseeing both teams, he will be charged with identifying ways to best leverage the vast data trove of information RSW/US has built up on both sides of the business over the past 16 years. Knowing what sectors perform best, what categories are most pursued by marketing agencies, how messaging and marketing strategies are best employed…all of these insights and many others will be identified and packaged in a manner that provides even greater benefit to RSW/US clients and puts the company in a top tier position in the category for intel and its application within its outsourced agency new business programs.

We are also proud to announce the promotion of another temp-to-hire employee, Ellen Jung. Ellen has been promoted to Director of List Operations and will report to Miguel. Ellen was formerly an Account Executive in the List Operations team.

Ellen will manage a team of 10 outstanding Account Executives, each of whom builds quality target lists for each of their agency new business client programs.

Ellen also joined RSW/US nearly a decade ago and has proven out her ability to deliver very effectively for her clients. She has also (importantly) built up a great deal of respect among all fellow employees at RSW/US. Ellen is a dedicated and valued member of the RSW/US team.

Together, these two temp-to-hire greats will work together to continue to build upon RSW/US' value and quality of deliverables in the outsourced agency new business world.

Congratulations!

