R&T Deposit Solutions Adds Veteran Technology Expert, Mieko Shibata to its Dynamic Leadership Team as EVP and Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"), a leading provider of tech-enabled cash management and deposit placement programs, announced today the appointment of Mieko Shibata as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Leveraging her extensive experience in financial technology, Ms. Shibata will lead the firm's technology strategy and serve as a member of the Executive Management Committee.

Mieko Shibata, EVP Chief Information Officer

Ms. Shibata comes to R&T from Bank of America ("BofA") where she served for six and a half years in technology leadership roles including Head of Global Markets Regulatory Reporting Technology and Head of Global Markets FX / OTC Derivatives Post Trade Technology. She also represented BofA on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") DerivSERV board. Prior to BofA, Ms. Shibata spent nearly four years heading up the DTCC's derivatives technology group and global trades repository.

Ms. Shibata's leadership journey includes pivotal roles at both J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Notably, she held the position of Managing Director within J.P. Morgan's corporate and investment banking ("CIB") technology group, dedicating four and a half years to advancing CIB clearance and collateral management technology. Additionally, she served as Managing Director within Morgan Stanley's institutional securities group. Ms. Shibata began her professional career at Morgan Stanley's Tokyo office, later expanding her expertise with assignments at the London office before ultimately transitioning to New York.

"I am honored to have Mieko join our leadership team," expressed Susan Cosgrove, R&T's Executive Chairperson. "Her wealth of experience in financial technologies and invaluable insights will help drive innovation and digital transformation as we continue to modernize the way we operate and serve our clients."

With support from equity stakeholders GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners, R&T has made significant investments in a strategic leadership strategy aimed at leveraging the collective strengths of its dynamic and skilled team to propel growth, foster transformation, and achieve success.

