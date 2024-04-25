R&T Deposit Solutions Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Supernova Lending, LLC for Securities-Based Lending and Deposit Placement Services

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"), a leading provider of tech-enabled cash management and deposit placement programs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Total Deposit Solutions, LLC (d/b/a R&T Deposit Solutions), has entered into a strategic Collaboration Agreement with Supernova Technology ("Supernova"), a leading financial technology company providing the industry's only digital, end-to-end, wealth-based lending solution, democratizing access to fast, transparent liquidity options.

Under the Collaboration Agreement, R&T has agreed to transition its existing Securities-Based Loan Management System ("LMS") client base to Supernova, giving those clients access to Supernova's industry-leading, cloud-based securities-based lending and collateral risk management solutions. In addition, those clients will have the opportunity to continue to have access to the full range of expanded Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC")-insurance cash sweep and deposit placement programs administered by R&T, leveraging R&T's deep industry experience to complement Supernova's offerings.

"Industry trends suggest that there is an increasing demand among investors for a more holistic approach to wealth management, including asset and liability management, leading us to believe that for traditional banking and wealth management firms, offering expanded products and services that combine these capabilities in a seamless way will become increasingly important," said Joe Jerkovich, President & CEO of R&T Deposit Solutions. "For R&T, that means working with our clients and firms like Supernova to find creative solutions to help our clients achieve their goals. Through our new Collaboration Agreement, R&T and Supernova can now use the respective strengths of our two organizations to better serve our clients."

"We are excited to welcome this group of new clients. It's a testament to Supernova's reputation as the leading securities-based lending solution provider," said Tao Huang, CEO of Supernova. "By teaming up with an industry leader like R&T, we will enable more banks, advisors and investors access to digital sweep and wealth-based lending solutions to manage liquidity needs efficiently."

The Collaboration Agreement between R&T Deposit Solutions and Supernova reflects both companies' commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation in the financial services industry. Together, they will continue to explore opportunities to enhance their offerings and provide superior solutions to clients.

For more information about R&T Deposit Solutions and Supernova, please visit https://rnt.com/ and https://www.supernovacompanies.com/.

About R&T Deposit Solutions

Founded in 1974, R&T Deposit Solutions provides cash management and deposit placement programs to the financial services industry. Through its tech-enabled services, R&T helps banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep and deposit funding needs. As a recognized leader in the administration of deposit networks, the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program administered by R&T provides banks and other depository institutions access to billions of dollars in reciprocal deposits, and for their underlying customers, access to expanded FDIC-insurance coverage on their deposits through a network of participating receiving banks. For a list of receiving institutions in the networks administered by R&T, visit https://rnt.com/about/receiving-institution-lists/. R&T is not an FDIC-insured institution. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured institution. Certain conditions must be satisfied for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply. R&T is a portfolio company with the majority interests owned by private equity firms, GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners.

About Supernova Technology

Supernova Technology, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, fully configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low-interest rate liquidity solution to a broad segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match.

