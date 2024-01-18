R&T Deposit Solutions appoints Jason Mull as CRO & CISO

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"), a leading provider of tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding, and securities-based lending programs, announced today that it has appointed financial services security veteran Jason Mull as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Mr. Mull will report directly to R&T's Executive Chairperson, Susan Cosgrove. In this role, Mr. Mull will lead the firm's Risk Division and information security program, where he will play a crucial role ensuring the safety and soundness of R&T. 

Mr. Mull joins R&T from CLS Bank International, the world's leading provider of risk management and operational services for the global foreign exchange market, settling on average US$6 trillion daily across 18 currencies. Mr. Mull served as Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing the cyber and information security functions. Additionally, Mr. Mull was instrumental in helping to drive the organization forward on cyber resilience.

Mr. Mull is an experienced risk and security executive with an extensive background in information security and data protection, spanning thirty years in consulting firms, financial services organizations, federal and state government service providers, and the United States military. He has a proven track record of successfully operating in the most heavily regulated environments of systemic importance.

"This appointment comes at a pivotal time for R&T, as we continue to invest in technology and innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients and stakeholders," stated Susan Cosgrove, R&T's Executive Chairperson. "Jason's extensive background and experience will be invaluable in aligning our enterprise risk management and information security strategy with our overall business objectives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to R&T. His leadership and expertise will play a crucial role in strengthening our risk management and information security framework and ensuring that our organization remains at the forefront of cybersecurity and data protection," said Joe Jerkovich, President & CEO, R&T Deposit Solutions."

Jason's ongoing commitment to the protection of critical business infrastructure is reflected in his prior service as a board member at the Analysis & Resilience Center for Systemic Risk (ARC), a non-profit, cross-sector organization designed to mitigate systemic risk to the nation's most critical infrastructure from existing and emerging threats.

About R&T Deposit Solutions

Founded in 1974, R&T Deposit Solutions provides deposit funding, liquidity management and securities-based lending programs to the financial services industry. Through its tech-enabled services, R&T helps banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep, deposit funding, and securities-based lending needs. As a recognized leader in the administration of deposit networks, the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program administered by R&T, provides banks and other depository institutions access to millions of dollars in reciprocal deposits, and for their underlying customers, access to expanded levels of FDIC insurance coverage on their deposits through other participating banks in the program. For a list of banks in our network, visit https://rnt.com/about/bank-lists/. R&T is a portfolio company with the majority interests owned by private equity firms, GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners ("Estancia"). Both firms have partnered with R&T to expand its market presence and achieve sustained growth by further strengthening R&T's leadership team, expanding its product offerings and enhancing the firms risk management and technology infrastructure.

