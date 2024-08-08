R&T Deposit Solutions Strengthens C-Suite with Two Executive Appointments

Michelle Barone Named Chief Revenue Officer and Joe Carroll Named Chief Operating Officer to Drive R&T's Next Chapter of Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"), a leading provider of tech-enabled cash management and deposit solutions programs, announced today the appointments of Michelle Barone as Chief Revenue Officer and Joe Carroll as Chief Operating Officer. With over 40 years of combined experience, Ms. Barone and Mr. Carroll bring extensive expertise in financial technology and business development to R&T.

Michelle Barone, Chief Revenue Officer Joe Carroll, Chief Operating Officer

In her role as Chief Revenue Officer, Ms. Barone will oversee R&T's growth and go-to-market strategies, partnering across all areas of the company. She will lead the company's sales, relationship management and revenue operations teams. Ms. Barone joins R&T following a 25-year tenure at FIS, a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, where she held various senior roles leading Sales and Account Management and FIS' Corporate Liquidity business in North America, focusing on Treasury products. Prior to FIS, Ms. Barone worked at JP Morgan Chase as Assistant Treasurer, where she led teams in the Cash Management and Electronic Banking groups.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Carroll will lead the company's business operations and client lifecycle management teams, driving modernization and scalability. He joins R&T from Bartlett Wealth Management, where he served as Director of Strategy and Business Operations. Mr. Carroll previously spent eight years with Public Trust Advisors LLC, holding positions including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Development Officer, and Vice President of Investment Advisory Services. He is also a US Army veteran, having served in the 1/75th Ranger Regiment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle and Joe to our executive team," said Susan Cosgrove, R&T's Executive Chairperson. "They are seasoned executives who bring extensive business acumen, a digital-savvy approach and a client-focused mindset. Their presence will further enhance our go-to-market capabilities, driving growth and fostering stronger client relationships."

In recent years, R&T has made substantial investments to position itself for future growth, including expanding its product offerings and bolstering its executive team. In September 2023, Susan Cosgrove joined R&T as Executive Chairperson, partnering with CEO Joe Jerkovich to drive the company's strategy following a substantial new growth investment. Since then, the company has built out its senior team with several key hires, including the appointment of Christopher Gerosa as Chief Financial Officer, Jason Mull as Chief Risk Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, and Mieko Shibata as Chief Information Officer.

About R&T Deposit Solutions

Celebrating 50 years in the industry, R&T Deposit Solutions provides cash management and deposit placement programs to the financial services industry. Through its tech-enabled services, R&T helps banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep and deposit funding needs. As a recognized leader in the administration of deposit networks, the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program administered by R&T, provides banks and other depository institutions access to billions of dollars in reciprocal deposits and the ability to support their customers' deposit insurance needs. R&T is a portfolio company with the majority interests owned by private equity firms, GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners. For more information about R&T, please visit our website at https://www.rnt.com. Click here for R&T's list of receiving institutions. R&T is not an FDIC-insured institution. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured institution. Certain conditions must be satisfied for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

